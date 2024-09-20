Werder vs Bayern Predictions: League leaders will prove too strong

Our football expert presents his top three bets and predictions for Werder vs Bayern ahead of their Bundesliga Round 4 clash this Saturday at 15:30.

Werder vs Bayern Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Werder vs Bayern

Bayern Victory with odds of @1.37 on Betway, equating to a 71% chance of the visiting club winning.

Harry Kane to score with odds of @1.80 on Betway, indicating a 60% chance of the English forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.60 on Betway, representing a 69% chance for three goals to be scored or more.

Bayern should be expected to win against Werder by a scoreline of 1-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bayern return to the road on Saturday, where they’ll face Werder Bremen, a side that beat them 1-0 last campaign.

A repeat of that result looks unlikely as Bayern are three from three this season, scoring 11 goals combined across those matches. Werder do remain unbeaten, having held Dortmund to a 0-0 draw last time at home.

Bayern have now won their last eight matches in all competitions, and even with a midweek Champions League tie to contend with, they should prove too strong as they aim to steal the league title away from Leverkusen.

Probable Lineups for Werder vs Bayern

The probable lineup for Werder in the "system of play."

Zetterer; Jung, Malatini, Stark, Agu, Stage, Lynen, Weiser, Njinmah, Schmid, Ducksch

The probable lineup for Bayern in the "system of play."

Neuer; Guerreiro, Kim, Upamecano, Boey, Palhinha, Kimmich, Coman, Musiala, Gnabry, Kane

Hosts to buckle in round four

Bayern learned valuable lessons last campaign and have made a flying start to the season under the new head coach, Vincent Kompany.

Winning three matches from three, the former Man City captain has surprised many with how well his team are performing.

Bayern aren’t only winning, but they are scoring plenty of goals - 11 from their first three matches, in fact. Werder’s centre-back Marco Friedl is suspended after his red card against Mainz, making their job even more difficult.

This should be another routine win for Bayern, who continue to lead the charge in the Bundesliga.

Werder vs Bayern Bet 1: Bayern Victory @ 1.37 with Betway.

Kane to continue scoring

England captain Harry Kane scored 36 Bundesliga goals in 32 appearances last campaign and he’s already up and running this time round.

With four goals in his first three matches, including a hattrick last time out against Kiel, the 31-year-old is firmly in the zone as he aims to win his first major trophy.

With Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry in behind him, Kane has the perfect trio to help create plenty of goalscoring opportunities. Bayern's attack is impressively powerful.

Kane scored in this fixture last campaign, and appears set to do so again this time round.

Werder vs Bayern Bet 2: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer @ 1.80 with Betway.

Goals to flow at Weserstadion

As we’ve already mentioned, Bayern are scoring for fun in the early exchanges of the season. Six last time out against Kiel showed just how ruthless Bayern can be on their day.

Yet, they have also conceded three goals. Two came on the road against Wolfsburg, and despite scoring six against Kiel, they did score late on when Bayern had perhaps switched off.

Werder haven’t lost yet, and won 2-1 away to Mainz, despite having ten men for 40 minutes. They’ll be confident they can at least breach Bayern’s goal, even if they don’t come away with the three points.

Werder vs Bayern Bet 3: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.60 with Betway.