Bet on Early Goals When Wales Take to the Field

Wales have turned to Craig Bellamy to usher in a new golden era for Welsh football.

Robert Page led the team to the last World Cup, their first since 1966, but the team were eliminated after a poor showing in the group stages. Gareth Bale has since retired, however, the new manager has brought a new lease of life to the national team.

Bellamy is yet to taste defeat, as Wales boss and his team go into the final round of UEFA Nations League fixtures with a chance of topping the group. The Welsh have done their best work before the break in all of the games under the new manager.

Turkey vs Wales Market Odds Over 0.5 First Half Goals - Wales 2.70 First Half Result - Wales 5.00

Bellamy’s Ambitious Approach

Craig Bellamy took the hot seat and promised tactical revolution, and he has delivered in the early stages of his tenure.

Wales were a team without identity under Robert Page. Frequent formation changes and reliance on an ageing Gareth Bale to get them to the World Cup made Wales a one-dimensional outfit. With Bellamy at the helm, there's no risk of that happening.

As a player, Craig was a big personality and a polarising figure. He garners respect in the Wales dressing room, leading players to willingly adhere to the new boss's plans.

Bellamy wants his team to press further up the pitch and dominate possession. In the 10 games prior to Craig’s arrival, Wales averaged just 49% possession. This has increased to 60.25% in the last four outings.

Harry Wilson has emerged as a key player in the Wales attack, scoring in his last three appearances for his country. He recently scored twice for Fulham to ensure his team beat Brentford 2-1 in injury time. The winger will brim with confidence in a Welsh shirt, eager to kick off with a bang.

Wales Get Out of the Blocks Quickly

Wales have had a mixed start under Bellamy, winning two matches and losing two. These results place them at eight points in the Nations League. They have netted five goals on their way to securing those results, and all of those have been scored in the first half.

With Wales looking to dominate from the off and implement a high-energy approach, fast starts have become the norm. The high-pressing system appears to be affecting their late-game performance, as Wales averages 5% less possession in the second half.

Nevertheless, the ability to fly out of the blocks is a huge asset for the team so backing them to score in the first half is an appealing bet here.

In the reverse fixture against Turkey, Wales were very unfortunate not to come away with all three points. They were credited with creating four big chances and finished the game with an xG of 2.16, in comparison to their opponents' 0.69. Three of those chances were created in the first half of the match. Twelve of Wales' 15 big chances created under the new manager have occurred before the break, accounting for a whopping 80% in just 50% of the match. With Bellamy’s side having the upper hand in that one, betting on Wales to hold a lead going into the second half also looks solid.