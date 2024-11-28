Vicario’s Injury Shifts Odds and Highlights the Premier League’s Top Keepers

Tottenham beat Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad last weekend in what could turn out to be the shock result of the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side boosted their Champions League hopes by compounding Pep Guardiola’s misery but there was some bad news for Spurs.

Guglielmo Vicario sustained an injury in the first half of the win over City. He remained on the pitch to make a string of superb saves but will miss the next few months of the season after receiving surgery on his fractured ankle.

We analyse what this could mean for Tottenham and some of the other top-performing goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Setback for Spurs

Guglielmo Vicario made five saves in the win over Manchester City and frustrated Erling Haaland. The underlying data suggests that the Tottenham keeper prevented 1.1 goals in that clash, taking his tally for the season to 2.93, the fourth-highest in the Premier League.

The Italian makes up for his lack of presence from set pieces with superb shot-stopping. He is also adept at charging outside of his box to scupper opposition counterattacks.

Vicario averages 1.69 defensive actions outside his area per 90 minutes played in the last 12 months, putting him in the 89th percentile of goalkeepers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Fraser Forster is Tottenham’s backup goalkeeper. He doesn’t have the same skillset as Vicario which could be costly. Spurs have conceded three goals across the three matches Forster has played this season.

Forster hasn’t started a Premier League match since May 2023. He started seven consecutive league games during that period when Vicario was injured. Fraser conceded 18 goals in those outings. He faces a Fulham side that has scored in 11 of their 12 league matches this season this weekend.

The Other Top Performers

We can learn a lot from what could be a difficult spell for Tottenham. Vicario isn’t the only important goalkeeper in the league. Let’s look at some other top stoppers that make a big difference for their teams. Bettors should be aware of this data should any of them face a similar spell on the sidelines.

Andre Onana

Onana struggled at the start of his Manchester United career. Several high-profile mistakes earned headlines for all the wrong reasons and his mistakes played a big part in the team’s group-stage exit from the Champions League.

However, Onana has redeemed himself since and emerged as one of the top shot-stoppers in England. He has prevented 4.5 goals for his team coming into the weekend - more than any other side.

United face an Everton side struggling for goals at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Toffees have scored the second-fewest goals in the division with an average of 0.83 per game. They have also failed to score in their last three games against the Red Devils.

Dean Henderson

With Crystal Palace languishing in 19th, Dean Henderson is also a man who has had plenty to do between the sticks. Despite their lowly position in the table, the Eagles have managed to keep clean sheets against both Manchester United and Tottenham at Selhurst Park. According to the underlying data, Henderson has prevented 3.02 goals. He ranks third in that regard, behind Onana and Mark Travers. The latter has lost his place in Bournemouth’s starting 11.

Newcastle make the trip to London to take on Palace this weekend. Incredibly, they have failed to score in four of their last five games against the Eagles. Unlike Vicario-less Spurs, Palace and Henderson look a good bet to keep the goals out this weekend.