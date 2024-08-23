Discover How to Spot Value Bets and Improve Your Betting Strategy

Unlock betting value with our guide on identifying value bets. Learn the key strategies to spot opportunities and maximize your betting potential.

Understanding Value Bets: Your Guide to Smarter Betting

Making money by betting on sportsbooks isn't easy, but it's not impossible either. It just requires dedication, good strategies, and a solid understanding of specific terminology to navigate the betting world effectively.

If you've already entered any sportsbook, you might have noticed a lot of English terms. This is due to the origin and popularity of betting houses in English-speaking countries. Some foreign terms you might encounter include bankroll, handicap, rollover, stake, surebet, valuebet, etc. In this article, we'll focus on understanding what a valuebet is.

In simple terms, a valuebet is a bet where the odds are higher than the actual probability of the event happening.

Knowing what a valuebet is can help you take advantage of this edge in betting. We've prepared this post to guide you on how to find and place valuebets. Keep reading to learn more.

What is a Value Bet and How Does It Work?

As we mentioned earlier, a valuebet is a bet where the odds offered are higher than the actual probability of the event happening. This presents a unique opportunity to gain higher profits.

Valuebets typically occur due to errors on the part of the sportsbook. Bettors can exploit these miscalculations to gain an advantage.

You might have noticed that different sportsbooks offer various odds for the same event, but they are generally similar. However, sometimes a platform might offer significantly higher odds, and that's when you need to take advantage.

There are several reasons why a platform might offer valuebets, including:

Incorrect Forecast by the Platform: Specialists may make a mistake in their prediction and offer higher odds for a potential winner. Remember that sportsbooks usually offer lower odds for favorites. However, if the sportsbook detects the error, they may void the bet and refund the stake. Delay in Updating Odds: This is more common in live betting. As you know, odds are not static; they can change as the event progresses or if something significant happens, like a key player getting injured.

How to Find a Value Bet

Now that you know what a valuebet is, let's look at how to find them using two methods:

Mathematical: This method involves calculating the probability given by the bookmaker for a particular event based on the offered odds. Then, you compare this with your own calculated probability based on collected statistics to see if there's a real chance of winning.

Experienced: This method relies on the bettor's own experience. If you know a player is better than another or has a strong track record, but the bookmaker hasn't considered this, and thus offers high odds, you're looking at a valuebet.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to place a valuebet:

Log in to the different sportsbooks where you are registered. Select the sport and event of your interest to compare the odds. For example: Football Betway 1xbet Betwinner 22bet Argentina 3.00 3.20 3.10 3.05 Italy 1.80 1.75 1.78 1.77 Choose your favorite and the platform offering the highest odds. For example, in the Argentina game, 1xbet offers the highest odds. Then calculate: 1 / 3.20 = 0.3125, indicating a 31.25% probability. Next, multiply the probability result by the odds: 31.25 x 3.20 = 100 and finally, divide by 100: 100 / 100 = 1.00. If the result is greater than 1, congratulations! You've found a valuebet. If you believe there are chances, go ahead and place your bet with that bookmaker.

Best Sportsbooks to Find Value Bets

Now that you're almost an expert in valuebets, it's time to register with the best platforms to get better odds and a wide variety of betting options. Here are some sportsbooks where you can find valuebets:

