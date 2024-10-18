5 Best Underdog Tips Across Europe This Weekend: Oct 19th-21st

Our expert has picked out five underdog tips ahead of this weekend’s football across Europe’s top leagues.

Our specialist has identified five underdog teams worth supporting as club football resumes, featuring selections from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A. The bets include an 8/1 pick that won when the sides met in this fixture last season.

Market Odds Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Eintracht Frankfurt To Win 6.50 Manchester United vs Brentford - Brentford To Win 4.50 AC Milan vs Udinese - Udinese To Win 8.00 Holstein Kiel vs Union Berlin - Holstein Kiel To Win 3.40 Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace - Crystal Palace To Win 3.20

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

Xabi Alonso’s team experienced a defeat this season, losing their first home match 3-2 against RB Leipzig. They also seemed vulnerable as they drew 2-2 at the BayArena against Holstein Kiel before the international break. The champions deserve their favourites tag but they face a stern test on Saturday.

Eintracht Frankfurt drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich in their last outing. They are unbeaten in their last seven matches, winning five of them. Eintracht have also recorded two wins in their last six head-to-heads with Leverkusen. Bayer Leverkusen went unbeaten in the league last season, but they have already suffered a loss in this current campaign.

Manchester United vs Brentford

Manchester United have endured their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, picking up just eight points from their opening seven matches. Erik Ten Hag is under great pressure. His side have lost their last two league games at Old Trafford 3-0. The Red Devils will also have a makeshift defence for this one, with Maguire, Mazraoui, Yoro, Shaw and Malacia all injured. Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte are also likely to be out of the reckoning.

Two of Brentford’s three losses so far this season came against the current top two, the other was against Tottenham. Thomas Frank’s side beat Wolves 5-3 in their last game so they have the firepower to hurt Manchester United.

AC Milan vs Udinese

Back-to-back defeats before the international break mean that Paulo Fonseca is teetering on the edge. A bad result could spell the end of his tenure in Milan. They have lost two of their last three clashes with Udinese and were beaten 1-0 in this fixture last season.

Udinese are two points ahead of Milan coming into this one, having secured victories in four of their seven matches so far. Last season, Le Zebrette finished just two points above the relegation zone, but they appear to be a much stronger team this time around. Therefore, they are aiming to achieve another victory against the Rossoneri.

Holstein Kiel vs Union Berlin

Holstein Kiel were promoted from Bundesliga 2 last season, yet they are still searching for that first win in the top flight. Marcel Rapp’s side upset the odds by earning a draw against Leverkusen in their last match. They accumulated an xG of 1.65 as the game finished 2-2. Two goals this weekend should be enough to pick up all three points.

Union Berlin’s away from has been poor for quite some time. They have recorded just two league wins on the road in their last 19 attempts, a run that dates back to September 2023. Over that period, they have scored an average of just 0.6 goals per game.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest come into their Monday night encounter with Crystal Palace plagued by injury. Gibbs-White is uncertain to play, and players such as Danilo and Sangare will also be absent. Additionally, James Ward-Prowse, who was sent off during the draw against Chelsea, is suspended for this one.

Crystal Palace are still awaiting their first win of the season. Despite this, they showcased impressive performances under Oliver Glasner towards the end of the last campaign. The Eagles played well in their narrow defeat at home to Liverpool before the international break. They certainly have what it takes to win against a depleted Nottingham Forest.

In conclusion, as club football resumes, several underdog teams present intriguing opportunities for bettors this weekend. Eintracht Frankfurt, Brentford, Udinese, Holstein Kiel, and Crystal Palace all have compelling cases to upset their opponents, given their recent performances and the challenges faced by their adversaries. With strategic insights and favourable odds, these matches offer potential for rewarding outcomes.