Uganda vs South Africa Predictions: Goals Expected in Kampala

Chasing qualification in Group K, Uganda and South Africa meet on Friday. Read below for our Uganda vs South Africa predictions and analysis.

+

Uganda vs South Africa Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Uganda vs South Africa

South Africa to win with odds of @2.65 on 1xBet , equating to a 38.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 38.1% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @2.21 on 1xBet , indicating a 46.5% implied probability.

, indicating a 46.5% implied probability. South Africa to win at half-time – Draw no bet with odds of @1.80 on 1xBet, representing a 55.6% implied probability.

South Africa are predicted to beat Uganda 2-1 on Friday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Uganda and South Africa will face off in their AFCON qualifier on Friday at Kampala’s Mandela National Stadium.

Uganda need just one point from their final two matches to secure progression. The Cranes are aiming to qualify for AFCON for the first time since 2019.

Our Uganda vs South Africa predictions suggest the home team’s reputation and track record might deter some bettors from backing them. Uganda have shown they are not a team to be taken lightly, and South Africa have only won two of their first four matches in the section.

Bafana Bafana were semifinalists at AFCON in 2023. They have failed to qualify for two of the last four editions of the competition, however, and they have also failed to beat Congo on matchday four.

South Africa are unbeaten in 17 matches, yet they managed to win only five matches during that stretch. Their draw-heavy form guide is something to bear in mind when weighing up Uganda vs South Africa predictions.

Probable Lineups for Uganda vs South Africa

Uganda probable XI:

Watenga; Semakula, Mugabi, Lwaliwa, Kayondo; Omedi, Lwanga, Aucho; Okello, Nsibambi, Mato.

South Africa probable XI:

Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Dortley, Modiba; Mokoena, Aubaas; Mokwana, Zwane, Appollis; Rayners.

Bafana Bafana Notch Pivotal Win

South Africa dominated their last match against Uganda, tripling their opponent’s shot count and maintaining over 60% possession.

History is heavily in South Africa’s favour in this matchup. They secured a comfortable victory in a 2021 friendly, got the better of Uganda in a penalty shootout in 2019, and picked up two wins in World Cup qualifying back in 2005.

With Congo trailing by only four points, the pressure is on South Africa coming into this match. We expect them to get the job done against a Uganda team that have exceeded expectations up to this point.

Uganda vs South Africa Bet 1: South Africa to win @2.65 with 1xBet

Backing BTTS

The last four matches between these teams have seen both teams score. It was a 2-2 draw when they went head-to-head in Johannesburg on matchday one, and a similar match is expected here.

South Africa’s defence has only kept one clean sheet in this group stage. They took 18 shots when they last faced Uganda, making it very likely they will score at least once in this fixture.

Three of South Africa’s four matches have seen this wager land. Uganda have scored in each of their last seven outings.

Uganda vs South Africa Bet 2: Both teams to score @2.21 with 1xBet

Draw No Bet: A Secure Option

South Africa have not trailed at half-time in any of their four group-stage matches. Uganda were 1-0 down at the interval when these teams last matched up, and they have typically performed better in the second half of matches.

Although late goals saved South Africa against South Sudan, we see value in backing Bafana Bafana to be winning at half-time with the security of a draw no bet option.

The away side have more at stake coming into this match, while Uganda are unlikely to take too many risks early on when they know a draw would be a good result.