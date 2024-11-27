Tottenham vs AS Roma Predictions: Spurs set to sink Roma

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Tottenham vs AS Roma Europa League clash, set to take place this Thursday at 21:00.

+

Tottenham vs AS Roma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs AS Roma

Tottenham Victory with odds of @1.75 on Betway , equating to a 57% chance of the English club winning.

, equating to a 57% chance of the English club winning. Brennan Johnson to score with odds of @2.50 on Betway , indicating a 40% chance of the Welsh forward scoring.

, indicating a 40% chance of the Welsh forward scoring. Both teams to score No with odds of @2.50 on Betway, representing a 40% chance for no more than one of the clubs finding the back of the net.

Tottenham should be expected to win against AS Roma by a scoreline of 2-0

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Our Tottenham vs AS Roma predictions promise an intriguing read, as these two unpredictable sides meet in North London in the Europa League group stage. Tottenham, sitting relatively comfortably in seventh place with 9 points, face a desperate Roma side, clinging to a crucial spot just one point within the all-important top 24.

Ange Postecoglou's squad have been unpredictable this season. This was showcased in their remarkable weekend triumph over Manchester City, where their manager emphasized their defensive prowess even as they netted four goals. Their European campaign has been relatively solid, winning their first three games before a setback against Galatasaray.

They have consistently demonstrated remarkable scoring ability, netting at least twice in four of their last five games across all competitions. Their home record in the Europa League has been particularly impressive, with comprehensive 3-0 and 1-0 victories against Qarabağ and AZ respectively.

Roma arrive in London in total chaos, sitting 20th in the Europa League standings. Domestically, they are struggling in 12th place, already 12 points away from the European spots.

The club has undergone managerial turbulence, recently sacking Ivan Juric and bringing Claudio Ranieri out of retirement. Their European away performances have been particularly poor, with a 1-0 loss to Elfsborg and a 1-1 draw against Saint-Gilloise.

The team is struggling with scoring goals, managing only 17 goals in 16 games across all competitions and failing to score in 5 matches. Their away form is alarming, having failed to win in 10 successive road league matches and 13 across all competitions. Ranieri's debut ended in a 1-0 defeat at Napoli, further underlining their current struggles.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs AS Roma

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "4-3-3"

Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray; Maddison, Bissouma, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

The probable lineup for AS Roma in the "3-4-2-1"

Svilar; Mancini, Cristante, Angelino; Celik, Kone, Le Fee, El Shaarawy; Baldanzi, Pellegrini; Dovbyk.

Spurs Set To Sink Struggling Roma

Tottenham’s recent performances illustrate that they can raise their performance levels to beat anyone and possibly thrive against more elite opposition. The team has won 10 of their last 14 matches, including impressive victories against top-tier opponents like Aston Villa and Manchester City (twice) in their last five.

Roma's defensive vulnerability is a critical factor supporting this bet. They have conceded 12 goals in their last five games. With Tottenham's attacking firepower, led by Brennan Johnson and supported by Son, Solanke and Maddison, they are perfectly positioned to exploit these defensive frailties.

Coming off a morale-boosting win against the English champions and playing at home, Spurs will be highly motivated. Roma, by contrast, are a team in crisis - with managerial changes, poor form, and mounting pressure, they appear unlikely to mount a serious challenge and make this selection the strongest of all in our Tottenham vs Roma predictions.

Tottenham vs AS Roma Bet 1: Tottenham Victory @1.75 with Betway

Welsh Star to Find the Net

Brennan Johnson has scored 10 goals in 23 appearances this season, with a remarkable consistency of single strikes in each game. His recent form is particularly impressive - scoring in 3 of his last 6 appearances, including the last two matches, despite occasionally starting on the bench.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy's recent description of Johnson as an "elite winger" further underscores his potential. His ability to score regularly, combined with Tottenham's attacking style under Postecoglou, creates a high probability of him finding the net. Roma's defensive fragility, having conceded 12 goals in their last five games, provides additional confidence in this prediction.

Johnson's versatility and positioning make him a constant threat. His previous goal-scoring run of 7 successive goals earlier in the season demonstrates his capacity for sustained scoring form, and he has shown he can maintain momentum even after such a streak ends.

Tottenham vs AS Roma Bet 2: Brennan Johnson Anytime Scorer @2.50 with Betway

Roma's Goal Woes To Continue

The statistical argument for a "NO" bet on both teams scoring is founded on Roma's goal-scoring struggles which has seen them score only 17 goals in 16 games and have been shut out in 5 matches this season. Their away performances in the Europa League have posed little offensive threat, and Raneiri is recognized for his pragmatic coaching style.

Tottenham's defensive capabilities, combined with their recent tactical discipline under Postecoglou, further support this bet. While they are an attacking team, they have shown ability to control matches and limit opponents' scoring opportunities. Their home performances in the Europa League have been notably solid, with clean sheets against Qarabağ and controlled victories.

A third manager of the season brings ongoing tactical uncertainties, and further limited attacking cohesion. Their 13 successive winless away matches indicates a struggle to create any meaningful momentum.