Why Goals Remain the Best Bet as Tottenham Struggle

Tottenham have picked up just two wins in their last 10 competitive matches, and that has left them marooned in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Despite their struggles, Ange Postecoglou is committed to his style of play, so we are backing goals with big games against Newcastle and Liverpool.

Market Odds Tottenham vs Newcastle - Both Teams To Score & Over 3.5 Goals 2.00 Tottenham vs Liverpool - Both Teams To Score & Over 3.5 Goals 1.87

Postecoglou Unwilling to Alter His Approach

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed a 5th-place finish in his first season at Tottenham. They narrowly missed out on a return to the Champions League, but things were looking up for the club. Fast forward seven months, and the situation is much less promising for Spurs. They find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League, 11 points off 4th.

Question marks about Ange’s style of play persist. Jamie Carragher has been a harsh critic of the Australian’s philosophy, claiming “nobody has ever won anything playing like that.” However, Postecoglou has held firm, emphasizing that how his team react is more important.

Tottenham led Wolves 2-1 going into the final minutes of their last game. However, they had to settle for a draw when Jørgen Strand Larsen came off the bench and scored an equaliser for the visitors.

Goals in Abundance When Tottenham are in Action

Tottenham’s attack remains deadly. The high-risk approach to the game means the team create an abundance of chances and score plenty. Spurs have netted an average of 2.16 goals per game this season, the second-highest in the Premier League. Their expected goals (xG) average of 1.87 is the fourth-highest in the division.

Postecoglou’s men face Newcastle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their next match. Spurs have been particularly dangerous going forward in their home matches, averaging 2.5 goals per game. Only Brentford have a better scoring rate in front of their home fans this season. Both teams have scored in Tottenham’s last eight Premier League matches, and those matches have seen an average of 4.88 goals.

Eddie Howe’s side are also in great form in front of goal and should be able to take advantage of Postecoglou’s high defensive line. They come into this clash on the back of a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. That result brings their tally to 16 goals in their last five competitive matches. With Newcastle also netting plenty of goals, their match in Tottenham promises to be a goal-laden affair, just as it was last season when the home side won 4-1.

Spurs then face Liverpool in the semi-final of the EFL Cup in another game which should see plenty of action. The Reds beat Tottenham 6-3 when they travelled to this ground in December. Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals also landed in the most recent league meeting, with Liverpool winning 4-2.