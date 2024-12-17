Faltering Giants: How to Bet on the Title Race in Europe’s Top Leagues

A series of unexpected results across Europe’s top five leagues at the weekend has made many of the title races even more intriguing.

Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all failed to win with the new year fast approaching.

Our expert has evaluated the performances of the contenders across the Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1. With the winter break just around the corner in mainland Europe, English football is gearing up for a busy festive period.

Outright Market Odds Premier League - Liverpool To Win 1.83 La Liga - Atletico Madrid To Win 5.00 Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen To Win 5.00 Serie A - Inter To Win 1.80 Ligue 1 - PSG To Win 1.11

Opportunities for the Underdogs

Premier League

Manchester City were the pre-season favourites to win the Premier League, but their sudden decline has allowed others to step in. Liverpool have taken the lead, but Chelsea and Arsenal seem poised to challenge them for the title. Enzo Maresca’s side reduced the gap to just two points by beating Brentford on Sunday. The Blues have the most dangerous attack in the league, having scored 37 goals from an xG of 36.51.

Despite facing strong competition from Chelsea, Liverpool still seem to be the frontrunners for the Premier League title. The key players in the team were hugely successful under Jurgen Klopp and have vast experience in the big games.

Mohamed Salah has scored 13 goals and assisted nine in the league, and he often delivers in the big moments. His attacking output, combined with Liverpool’s solid defence (an average of just 0.87 goals conceded per game in the top flight), makes them best placed to win the title.

La Liga

Barcelona raced to an early lead in La Liga, but that has dwindled in recent weeks. Hansi Flick’s side now have just one win in their last six league outings. Real Madrid clinched the league title with ease last season, but they have also had problems. Carlo Ancelotti has struggled to get the best out of this star-studded team and has also had to contend with a plethora of injuries.

The struggles of the big two have opened up an opportunity for Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone has already guided the club to two league titles, and they seem ready to take advantage this season. The club made big investments in the summer transfer window and are now well-equipped to mount a serious challenge.

Atleti head into the weekend’s clash with Barcelona level on points at the top, having played a game fewer than their opponents. They have won their last 11 games across all competitions, so it is clear they are brimming with confidence. A win at the Camp Nou would see Simeone’s side in pole position heading into the winter break.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich lost their 11-year hold on the Bundesliga crown, finishing behind Bayer Leverkusen last season. Xabi Alonso steered the club to an unbeaten campaign, and they finished a remarkable 18 points above the Bavarians. Leverkusen had a shaky start to this season, but Mainz’s win over Bayern last weekend has reduced the gap to just four points at the top.

Despite recent setbacks, bookmakers still favour Vincent Kompany’s side, but Leverkusen’s price is certainly appealing. Bayern face RB Leipzig this weekend, a team they have defeated just once in the last five head-to-heads. Xabi Alonso’s side have won their last seven competitive matches and are returning to their brilliant best. During that impressive run, they scored an average of 2.57 goals per game and conceded just 0.57.

Serie A

Inter Milan won Serie A with ease last season, but they face a tough challenge if they want to replicate that success. Just five points separate 5th from 1st, with Atalanta currently leading the way. Although the team from Bergamo have never won the Scudetto, they have proven their worth under Gian Pierro Gasperini. The veteran boss led them to the Europa League last season, but a league win would certainly surpass that achievement.

The Nerazzurri’s experience could prove crucial. They have a game in hand over most of their rivals and would climb to the top of the league if they were to pick up all three points in that fixture. Inter haven’t lost a league game since 22nd September and have won eight of their 10 matches, scoring an average of three goals per game. Simone Inzaghi’s side were exceptional as they thumped Lazio 6-0 on Monday night. They will certainly be confident in their ability to close the gap on their rivals in the coming weeks.

Ligue 1

PSG have had several struggles this season, particularly in the Champions League, but they rightly hold the favourites tag in Ligue 1. Luis Enrique’s side are yet to taste defeat in the league. They have a comfortable seven-point lead at the top, and it is difficult to see anyone making a significant dent in that deficit in the months to come.

Marseille and Monaco are directly behind Les Parisiens, both sitting on 30 points. However, Les Rouge et Blanc have won just one of their last five competitive matches heading into their clash with PSG. Marseille, on the other hand, have significantly overperformed their underlying expected points xPTS, which places them 8th in Ligue 1.