Tight 4th Place Race Offers Big Opportunities For La Liga Bettors

With only three match days left before the winter break, the quest for a top-four finish in La Liga is more intense than ever.

With seven teams separated by only six points, the battle for what appears to be the last available Champions League spot presents many opportunities for bettors to capitalize on underdogs and outsiders.

La Liga Top Four Finish Odds Villareal 2.75 Athletic Bilbao 2.95 Real Sociedad 5.50 Girona 12.00 Mallorca 14.00 Osasuna 18.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Entering European competitions next season

Marcelino’s men are currently the bookmakers' favorites to clinch the fourth spot, with odds varying between 2.38 and 2.90.

Our prediction model agrees with this forecast, giving El Submarino Amarillo a 49.3% chance of finishing in the top four, with a projected total of 64 points—twelve fewer than Atletico Madrid's 2023/2024 tally.

Villarreal are on a high after a major squad overhaul in the summer, bolstered by strategic signings such as Ayoze Perez, who has scored seven goals from an expected 3.96, and Thierno Barry, who ranks seventh in La Liga for non-penalty expected goals.

When it comes to scoring, every Villarreal game this season has featured at least two goals, with Alex Baena emerging as a standout player, topping the league's expected assists rankings.

Additionally, without the distraction of European competitions this season, Villarreal are well-positioned to secure a spot in the Champions League next season.

Valverde’s European dream

Athletic Bilbao follow closely in terms of bookmakers' confidence, with an implied probability ranging from 33.3% to 38%. However, our in-house model paints a less optimistic picture with only a 28.7% chance for a top-four finish.

Despite an impressive unbeaten run spanning nine games across all competitions, Athletic's participation in the Europa League could pose a threat to their league ambitions due to the additional fixture load.

Key players like Nico Williams are set to define Athletic's campaign, but manager Ernesto Valverde’s focus on the Europa League, especially with the final being hosted at San Mamés, may scatter their domestic aspirations.

Dark Horses and Value Bets

Real Sociedad have managed to climb out of their early-season funk, where they only collected five points in the first seven games, and have been on the ascendancy lately, thanks to emphatic victories over Barcelona and Ajax.

However, our model still pegs their top-four chances at a modest 11.2%, while the odds of up to 6.00 (implied probability 17%) suggest potential value for bettors with an eye for risk.

Their defensive solidity (eight league clean sheets, although they’re overperforming their xGA by 6.41), and recent strong home form, with three wins to nil, could be crucial considering they’ll host Villareal after the festive break.

A key aspect of the top-four narrative is Girona's return to average performance levels. In 2023/2024 they were, by far, the biggest surprise in Europe's five leagues and the second most profitable team, with a return on investment of 47.1%, to bet on the 1x2 market.

However, despite making their Champions League debut, they are predicted to conclude this campaign in seventh place. Their top-four finish odds, ranging from 8 to 13, are perhaps too generous given their inconsistent form.

On the fringe, Osasuna and Mallorca are considered long shots in the top-four race, priced at 26 and 15 respectively.

Both teams lack the European commitments that weigh on other competitors, which might provide them with the stamina crucial for an intense run-in.

Their performance exceeding expected goals, especially in Osasuna's case, who have gained at least six more points than anticipated, justifies the high odds.

Meanwhile, Mallorca's physical dominance and risk-adverse approach (they’re ninth from bottom for touches in the opposition’s box) are compelling weapons—evident in their hard-fought draw against Real Madrid.

Similarly, Osasuna's strong home record, 17 points like Atletico Madrid, only four behind Los Blancos, particularly their prowess in defeating Barcelona, adds a layer of unpredictability to the campaign.