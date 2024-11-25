Sporting vs Arsenal Predictions: Home Team Secures Outcome

In-form Sporting face Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday. Read below for our Sporting vs Arsenal predictions and analysis.

Sporting vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Sporting vs Arsenal

Sporting to win or draw with odds of @ 1.61 on Betway , equating to a 62.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 62.1% implied probability. Under 2.5 total goals with odds of @ 2.00 on Betway , indicating a 50% implied probability.

, indicating a 50% implied probability. Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime with odds of @2.20 on Betway, representing a 45.5% implied probability.

Sporting and Arsenal are predicted to draw 1-1 on Tuesday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal travel to Lisbon to take on Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

New Sporting manager João Pereira got off to a winning start with a 6-0 victory in the cup on Friday. It’s nine straight wins for the team from the Portuguese capital. They have only failed to win one match since the Super Cup.

Wins over Manchester City, Lille, and Sturm Graz put Sporting in a strong position in the extended Champions League first round format.

Arsenal are hoping that their 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest over the weekend has put an end to their recent downturn. Mikel Arteta’s team have dealt with a few injuries, and the Spaniard rotated an uncharacteristic amount at the Emirates on Saturday.

We are expecting Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to return to the starting line up for this fixture. Arsenal might be the favorites in this matchup, but the home team commands respect in any Sporting vs Arsenal predictions.

Probable Lineups for Sporting vs Arsenal

Sporting probable XI:

Israel; Debast, Diomande, Reis; Quenda, Hjulmand, Braganca, Araujo; Trincao, Gyokeres, Pote.

Arsenal probable XI:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Trust Verde e Brancos

Sporting have remained unbeaten since August 3rd, with their only non-victory being a draw away against PSV Eindhoven. Arsenal have only won one of their last seven away matches.

It seems unfair that Sporting are considered underdogs for this match. Ruben Amorim's departure has created some uncertainty, but their form speaks for itself, while Arsenal have struggled away from home over the last two months.

It was tempting to take Sporting to win at 3.00, however, we are more comfortable backing the hosts in the double chance market for the first of our Sporting vs Arsenal predictions.

Sporting vs Arsenal Bet 1: Sporting to win or draw @1.61 with Betway.

Take The Under

Across the Premier League and Champions League, seven of Arsenal’s eight away matches have produced under 2.5 total goals. The Gunners have failed to score in four of their last six matches on the road.

With a high-powered attack, Sporting’s matches have generally been higher scoring, but it’s worth noting that their first three Champions League fixtures each produced under 2.5 goals.

Avoiding defeat would be a decent outcome for both teams. Arsenal would surely be happy to fly back to London with a point, knowing they have Monaco, Dinamo Zagreb, and Girona to come.

Sporting vs Arsenal Bet 2: Under 2.5 total goals @2.00 with Betway

Gyokeres Scores Again

Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime is the third and final of our value Sporting vs Arsenal predictions. The Swedish striker is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football and has found the net in nine of his last 10 appearances for club and country.

Among players who have played over 125 minutes in the Champions League, only Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and Robert Lewandowski have recorded a higher expected goals per 90 minutes.

Gyokeres is truly in elite company and has displayed his Champions League pedigree with five goals in four matches, including a hat-trick against Manchester City.