Record-Chasing Barcelona Create Opening for Bettors in La Liga Markets

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side have made a wonderful start to the season. They sit top of La Liga, six points clear of Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana finished 2nd in the last campaign, 10 points off the top, but they are the title favourites this time around after their blistering start under Flick. Barcelona are also on course to break some La Liga records, so they could have more than silverware to show for their efforts by the end of the season.

Bank on Flick’s Fearsome Attack

Barcelona’s attack has been rampant so far this season. They have scored an average of 3.36 goals per game, which is the most in La Liga by some distance. Real Madrid, who have netted the second most goals, have scored an average of 1.91 goals per game.

Flick’s side’s prolific rate of scoring puts them on track to break the record for the most goals scored in a Spanish top-flight campaign. Real Madrid currently have that accolade thanks to the goalscoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo and co. during the 2011/12 season under Jose Mourinho. Los Blancos scored 121 goals in La Liga that season, but Barcelona are on pace to reach the 127 goals mark.

Robert Lewandowski’s return to his best form has been a key factor in Barcelona’s menacing attack. The Polish striker enjoyed working under Flick at Bayern Munich, managing to beat Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga record during the German manager’s final season at the club.

Lewandowski has already netted 14 goals in La Liga, putting him on track to hit 48 goals. This would be the second-highest-scoring campaign by any player, equalling Ronaldo’s tally in the 2014/15 season.

The Blaugrana have significantly overperformed their xG of 31.2 by netting 37 goals in their opening 11 matches. If their rate of scoring was to continue in line with the underlying data, Barcelona would score 113 goals this season. However, with the likes of Lewandowski and Raphinha firing on all cylinders, they could continue to overperform this metric.

Barcelona Can Cruise to La Liga Crown

Hansi Flick could also see his team beat the record points tally for a La Liga season. Jose Mourinho’s 2011/12 set the record by becoming the first team in the history of the Spanish top flight to finish the season with 100 points. Pep Guardiola departed Barcelona at the end of that campaign, but Tito Vilanova was able to bring the title back to the Camp Nou by equalling Madrid’s tally of 100 points.

The Blaugrana now enjoy a six-point cushion over Real Madrid, who are 2nd in the league. There will be an inquest into Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu and it would take a significant effort for them to topple Hansi Flick’s side this season.

Barcelona take on their local rivals Espanyol this weekend. They have won on six of the last seven occasions they have welcomed them to the Camp Nou and will be aiming for another emphatic victory.

Hansi Flick’s side have averaged 3.75 goals per home game this season. Their most recent league game in front of their own fans was an impressive 5-1 win over Sevilla. Barcelona also scored four the last time they faced Espanyol, so goals are expected here.