Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Predictions: Routine Barca Win

Reale Arena hosts Real Sociedad and Barcelona’s La Liga matchup on Sunday. Read below for our Real Sociedad vs Barcelona predictions.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

Barcelona/Barcelona with odds of @2.50 on Betway , equating to a 37% & 36.4% implied probability.

, equating to a 37% & 36.4% implied probability. Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals with odds of @2.80 on Betway , indicating a 33.3% and 34.5% implied probability.

, indicating a 33.3% and 34.5% implied probability. Robert Lewandowski to score anytime with odds of @1.85 on Betway, representing a 51.3% & 50% implied probability.

Barcelona are predicted to beat Real Sociedad 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Already nine points clear at the top of the table, Barcelona are heavy favourites for their Sunday evening matchup with Real Sociedad.

The home team will have one day less to prepare for this fixture after facing Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday. They are currently 11th in La Liga, with only 10 goals scored in 12 matches.

Not many Real Sociedad vs Barcelona predictions will be backing the hosts. La Real have one win from six home league fixtures, while Barcelona have 11 wins in 12 La Liga outings.

Hansi Flick's team triumphed over Red Star Belgrade with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday, marking their seventh consecutive win across all competitions. They have scored three or more goals in all seven of those matches.

Our Real Sociedad vs Barcelona predictions take home advantage and La Real’s defensive record into account, however, we are still backing a Barcelona victory at Reale Arena.

Probable Lineups for Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

Real Sociedad probable XI:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Lopez; Mendez, Zubimendi, Sucic; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Gomez.

Barcelona probable XI:

Pena; Kounde, Dominguez, Martinez, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Each Win For Barca

Real Sociedad have scored only four first-half goals in La Liga this season. On the other hand, Barcelona have 19 first-half goals with six conceded.

La Real do not have the firepower to keep up with this Barca juggernaut. The hosts have an expected goal difference per 90 of +0.16, placing them roughly in the middle of the table. Barcelona are far clear of any other side at +1.44.

We anticipate Barcelona will establish an early lead in the first half, as they've frequently done this season, before coasting to a straightforward win.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona/Barcelona @2.50 with Betway

Barcelona's Strong Attack Continues to Score

Barcelona have scored over 2.5 goals on 10 occasions this season, including five in midweek against Red Star Belgrade. The last time they scored two or fewer goals in a match was back in September.

While La Real’s defence has generally been pretty solid, having not conceded three goals in a game this season, they are still not perfect. Their expected goals allowed mark is merely average.

Five teams have scored two goals against La Real this term. With Barca’s very strong attack., adding an extra goal seems very likely, making the odds here exceptionally valuable.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Bet 2: Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals @2.80 with Betway

Value on Lewandowski

Since the most recent international break, Robert Lewandowski has scored in four out of five matches. During this time, he has netted seven goals, including a double in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He might be 36 years old, but Lewandowski is posting the highest expected goals per 90 mark of his phenomenal career. While his shot tallies are lower, the quality of his chances is much higher.

The Polish international has scored in 11 out of 16 matches across La Liga and the Champions League this season.