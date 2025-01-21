Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Predictions: Mbappé leads Real's routine win

Real Madrid need a result against Salzburg on Matchday 7 of the Champions League this Wednesday.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg

Real Madrid to win and over 4.5 total goals with odds of 2.36 on Betway , equating to a 42.2% implied probability.

, equating to a 42.2% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of 2.20 on Betway , indicating a 45.5% implied probability.

, indicating a 45.5% implied probability. Kylian Mbappé to score two or more goals with odds of 2.90 on Betway, representing a 34.5% implied probability.

Real Madrid are predicted to beat RB Salzburg 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

RB Salzburg make the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to face an in-form Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

An emphatic win over Las Palmas over the weekend has strengthened Real Madrid’s position in La Liga, as Barcelona continue to lose ground. Injuries have significantly weakened Los Blancos throughout the season. Aurélien Tchouaméni is the newest addition to the physio's room, joining Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and others.

Real won 3-2 away to Atalanta on matchday six in what was a must-win match for the Spanish giants. They have suffered three defeats in the competition already, and seem ready to face the potential challenge of the playoff round.

Salzburg have lost five of their six matches so far, shipping 18 goals in the process. Their matchday four win away to Feyenoord isn’t going to have much of an impact on our Real Madrid vs Salzburg predictions.

Completely overmatched and having lost 3-0 at home to PSG in their last Champions League fixture, the Austrian club are set for a heavy defeat under the bright lights of the Bernabeu.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg

Real Madrid probable XI:

Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Ceballos, Valverde; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

RB Salzburg probable XI:

Schlager; Capaldo, Dedic, Baidoo, Guindo; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath; Yeo, Gloukh, Nene; Ratkov.

Goals Galore in Heavy Home Win

RB Salzburg conceded three to Sparta Prague, four to Brest, five to Bayer Leverkusen, and three to PSG.

Four of Real Madrid’s last five matches have produced over 4.5 total goals, with Los Blancos’ attack finding the net nine times in their last two matches.

This is going to be a high-scoring match. With the attacking prowess they possess, Real should secure an easy victory – it’s a chance for their forwards to score many goals.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Bet 1: Real Madrid to win and over 4.5 total goals with odds of 2.36 on Betway

Leaky Los Blancos Defence

Real Madrid have kept two clean sheets in nine matches. One of those was against fourth-tier side Deportivo Minera, while the other came against Mallorca. They have conceded eight goals in their last three matches.

Yes, Salzburg have failed to score in five of their six Champions League matches, but they found the net three times away to Feyenoord, and have nothing to lose here.

With several key defenders out, including Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal, we anticipate Real will allow some opportunities on the counterattack. The hosts are set to win comfortably, which could cause them to relax defensively.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Bet 2: Both teams to score with odds of 2.20 on Betway

In-Form Mbappe Strikes Twice

Up to 12 La Liga goals after a brace at the weekend, Kylian Mbappé is currently in top form. The Frenchman has found the net four times in his last three appearances,

Even though Mbappé has only netted two goals in the Champions League so far, he's seen as a fantastic bet to score multiple times in the Real Madrid vs Salzburg predictions for Wednesday night.

His record in the competition is phenomenal and only three players are averaging more shots per match. Salzburg have the third-worst expected goals against.