Real Madrid vs Atalanta Predictions: Madrid to prove they are the Real deal

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Real Madrid vs Atalanta ahead of their UEFA Super Cup final clash.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs. Atalanta

Real Madrid Victory with odds of @1.56 on 1xBet, equating to a 62.5% chance of the Spanish club winning.

Vinicius Jr to score with odds of @ 2.20 on 1xBet, indicating a 45.5% chance of the Brazilian forward scoring.

Over 2.5 Goals and Both teams to score with odds of @ 2.30 on 1xBet, representing a 47.6% chance for there to be at least three goals and both clubs to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be too strong for Atalanta and win by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After Spain beat England to clinch the European Championship in July, the first piece of club football silverware is up for grabs in Poland on Wednesday 14th August at the Kazimierz Górski National Stadium.

Champions League winners Real Madrid will be aiming to secure a Spanish double. Los Blancos will be eager to claim a record sixth UEFA Super Cup in their ninth appearance.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are the strong favourites, having further boosted their star studded line-up with the summer addition of Kylian Mbappé. The new teammate Vinicius Junior claims it will be 'brutal' playing alongside the French superstar, who he expects to adjust as quickly as Jude Bellingham did last season.

In contrast, this will be Atalanta’s first appearance in the Super Cup. They aspire to become the first Italian side to lift the trophy since AC Milan did so in 2007.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs. Atalanta

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "4-3-1-2"

Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Modrić, Valverde; Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

The probable lineup for Atalanta in the "3-4-2-1"

Musso; Tolói, Djimsiti, Hien; Zappacosta, Éderson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Retegui, Lookman; De Ketelaere

Madrid to prove they are the Real deal

Champions League winners have a very strong recent record in the Super Cup. They have won 10 of the last 11 renewals, with Real Madrid accounting for four of those victories.

Cross-city rivals Atlético are the only Europa League winners since 2009, although they have lifted the trophy on three occasions.

While Los Blancos were adding Kylian Mbappé to their attacking options, opposition coach Gian Piero Gasperini claimed his side were “significantly less competitive” than at the end of last season. Giorgio Scalvini and Gianluca Scamacca both have cruciate ligament injuries, and now midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is about to join Juventus.

The Spanish champions are the worthy favourites to win a record-sixth Super Cup and we can see no other outcome.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory @ 1.56 with 1xBet

Vin to star in Win and prove he’s no Junior partner to Mbappé

One of the goalscoring heroes of the Champions League victory can contribute to another trophy success in Poland. Vinícius Júnior swept home Real Madrid’s second and decisive goal at Wembley in June and can get on the scoresheet again.

The 24-year-old hasn’t been on the beach since the victorious night in London. Shortly afterward, he joined his Brazil teammates at the Copa America, where he scored twice before the Seleção were knocked out at the quarter-final stage. Vini missed that game through suspension, further highlighting his importance to any side.

The Brazilian fired six goals in 10 Champions League appearances last term, hitting the back of the net 15 times in 26 La Liga games.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Bet 2: Vinícius Júnior Anytime Scorer @ 2.20 with 1xBet

Goals on the menu in the Super Cup curtain raiser

Some see this fixture as a glorified friendly with a slight rise in competitiveness coming at the end of the pre-season schedule. However, recent history has shown games to be tight, with eight of the last 11 ending in a score draw. Five of those fixtures featured three or more goals, and an impressive 10 saw both teams score.

Real Madrid’s last two fixtures prior to this match ended 2-1. Meanwhile, Atalanta have only had two pre-season friendlies: a 2-2 draw with AZ and a 4-1 defeat by Parma.

Despite their missing players, the Italians still have the hat-trick hero of the Europa League final, Ademola Lookman, available. They can not be taken lightly; just ask Liverpool and Leverkusen, who were swept aside on the way to securing a place here.

With Real’s fearsome attacking threat, this all adds up to a game which should be action-packed and full of goals at both ends.