Data Reveals Why You Should Back Real Betis to Start Scoring Soon

Manuel Pellegrini's team leads in xG underperformance in La Liga. Is it time to bet on them finally converting their chances into goals?

Real Betis have endured a difficult first half of the season due to their offensive struggles, leaving them in 12th place in La Liga.

Market Odds Mallorca vs Real Betis - Over 1.5 Goals For Real Betis 2.62 Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao - Over 1.5 Goals For Real Betis 3.30

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Betis Attack Continues to Underperform

Real Betis have qualified for a European competition in the past four seasons, but they are in real danger of missing out this time around. The club are languishing in 12th place and are five points off the guaranteed Europa Conference League place.

Manuel Pellegrini’s team are conceding 1.3 goals per game, the average for a team in La Liga. However, it is their attacking plight that has been their undoing.

Los Verdiblancos are scoring an average of just 1.1 goals per game in the league. Only seven teams have scored fewer goals. Betis haven’t been the most prolific team in the division under Pellegrini, but their failure to capitalize on opportunities is now proving costly.

The team have the fifth-best xG (expected goals) in the league with 32.75, but have managed to net just 22 goals, making them the biggest expected goals underperformers.

Vitor Roque, who is on loan from Barcelona, often leads the attack for Betis. He has scored four league goals from an xG of 5.96, but the main culprit for missed chances is Abdessamad Ezzalzouli. The winger has scored just one La Liga goal despite having the highest xG in the squad (8.17).

The club have now dipped their toe in the transfer market by bringing in Antony on loan from Manchester United. The Brazilian has struggled in the Premier League since making the £80m move. However, this is a chance for him to regain confidence and rediscover the form that earned him the blockbuster move in the first place.

Antony’s explosive pace and unpredictability in one-on-one situations could revitalise Betis’ attack. Pellegrini is also optimistic about him forming a strong partnership with his fellow countryman, Vitor Roque.

Vulnerable Opponents Up Next For Betis

Betis face Mallorca in their next league outing, and it is a chance for them to get back amongst the goals. Los Verdiblancos have lost just one of the last 11 head-to-heads between the sides and won eight. Crucially, they have scored in all of those encounters.

The Bermellones have conceded an abundance of goals since returning from the winter break. In their last league outing, they were beaten 4-0 by Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine were credited with creating four big chances and finished the game with an xG of 2.44. The crushing defeat means that Mallorca have now conceded 10 goals across their three matches in 2025. This includes three goals against Pontevedra CF, who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Pellegrini's team faces a challenging home game against Athletic Bilbao, yet they've scored seven goals in their last four encounters with the Basque side. Real Betis won 3-1 in this fixture last season, so we’re backing over 1.5 goals once again.

Real Betis are severely underperforming their xG, but the pending signing of Antony could revitalise both the player and the team’s attack. A vulnerable Mallorca offers Pellegrini’s side a great opportunity to build momentum.