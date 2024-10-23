Qarabag vs Ajax Predictions: Ajax to win, Weghorst to score

We bring you our Qarabag vs Ajax predictions, courtesy of our football betting expert with the teams set to go head-to-head at 6:45 pm on Thursday.

Qarabag vs Ajax Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Qarabag vs Ajax

Ajax Victory with odds of @2.20 on Betway , equating to a 45% chance of the Dutch club winning.

, equating to a 45% chance of the Dutch club winning. Wout Weghorst to score with odds of @2.50 on Betway , indicating a 40% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 40% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.83 on Betway, representing a 55% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net and for there to be at least three goals in the match.

Ajax are expected to have the edge in this encounter and should beat Qarabag 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Qarabag host Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night, with the home side seeking to earn their first points of the league stage, making the Qarabag vs Ajax Predictions all the more exciting.

Gurban Gurbanov’s side won the Azerbaijani Premier League effortlessly last season. They finished the 36-game season with 83 points and a goal difference of +60. Their closest rivals, Zira, finished 25 points behind. They have now won 10 of the last 11 league titles.

Qarabag have also made a fast start to this season, winning eight of their nine matches. They excel in tougher European competitions, but face a challenging road ahead to reach the knockout stages this term. However, they did manage to finish second in their Europa League ground last season, ahead of Hacken and Molde.

Ajax haven’t won the Eredivisie since Erik Ten Hag was at the helm. It’s been a turbulent time in Amsterdam and the club has had six managers since Ten Hag departed.

De Godenzonen failed to make it out of the Europa League group stages last season, finishing behind Brighton and Marseille. They did make it into the Europa Conference League, but they were soundly defeated by Aston Villa. Ajax will be hoping they fare better in Europe this term.

Probable Lineups for Qarabag vs Ajax

The probable lineup for Qarabag in the "system of play."

Kochalski; Huseynov, Mustafazada, Medina, Bayramov; Isayev, Jankovic, Akhundzade, Kashchuk, Addai, Qurbanli

The probable lineup for Ajax in the "system of play."

Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalom Baas, Hato; Klaasen, Henderson, Taylor; Traore, Godts, Weghosrt.

The Visitors to Emerge Victorious

Since the start of last season, Qarabag have played 25 matches in European competitions, including qualifying. They have secured just 11 wins during that period. Gurbanov’s side are yet to pick up a point in the league phase.

Home advantage has been of very little help to Qarabag in Europe as of late. They lost both of their home qualifiers for the Champions League. The Azerbaijani outfit were also beaten in their only Europa League game at the Azersun Arena so far this season.

Ajax have four points from their two Europa League games so far. They had the chance to beat Slavia Prague in their last outing, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Francesco Farioli’s team has the opportunity to return to their winning form in Europe at this venue.

Qarabag vs Ajax Bet 1: Ajax Victory with odds of @2.20 on Betway

Weghorst Enjoying Life at Ajax

Wout Weghorst completed the switch from Burnley to Ajax near the end of the transfer window. The striker seems ready to be a significant asset for Farioli’s team. His stature and link-up play have turned him into an essential choice for the Netherlands in recent years. The move to the Eredivisie could see him rediscover his best form at club level.

The former Manchester United player has made four appearances for Ajax in the top tier of Dutch football. He has netted three goals, despite three of those appearances coming from the bench. Weghorst is now averaging a goal every 44 minutes in the league, and that should be enough to earn him a start here.

Qarabag vs Ajax Bet 2: Wout Weghorst Anytime Scorer @2.50 with Betway

Attacks to Come Out on Top

There have been goals in abundance in Qarabag’s eight European matches this season. The champions of Azerbaijan have scored an average of 1.50 goals per game, but conceded 1.75. Therefore, we are backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, a bet that was successful in their last Europa League home game.

Ajax have played four European matches on the road since the start of August, thanks to Europa League qualifying. Both teams have scored in three of those matches, and they have seen three goals per game on average.

Our Qarabag vs Ajax Predictions suggest that Ajax are likely to emerge victorious, given their current form and tactical advantages