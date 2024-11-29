PSG vs Nantes Predictions: Enrique’s Men Expected To Win

PSG are heavily favoured to beat Nantes on Saturday. Read here for our PSG vs Nantes predictions for this Ligue 1 clash.

+

PSG vs Nantes Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Nantes

PSG to score over 1.5 second-half goals with odds of @2.05 on Betway , equating to a 48.8% implied probability.

, equating to a 48.8% implied probability. PSG to win and over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.60 on Betway , indicating a 62.5% implied probability.

, indicating a 62.5% implied probability. Randal Kolo Muani to score the last goal of the match with odds of @5.00 on Betway, representing a 20% implied probability.

PSG are predicted to beat Nantes 3-0 on Saturday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After another disappointing Champions League result on Tuesday night, PSG host Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

PSG have built a six-point lead at the top of the league thanks to five consecutive victories. They have scored nine more goals than any other team.

Luis Enrique is coming under pressure; however, Les Parisiens are at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League despite the new format.Winning 10 out of 12 league matches isn’t enough given the Champions League expectations.

Nantes, who have lost four league matches in a row, are currently in the relegation playoff spot. They have lost their last five matches against PSG.

The Canaries can take some solace from solid underlying numbers, but they are unsurprisingly heavy underdogs here. Very few PSG vs Nantes predictions will be picking anything other than a routine win for the hosts.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Nantes

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruiz; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola.

Nantes probable XI:

Lafont; Duverne, Castelletto, Zeze, Cozza; Chirivella, Augusto; Mollet, Lepenant, Simon; Abline.

PSG Deliver in Second Half

Nantes conceded 11 of their 19 goals in the second half. The away side have lost the second half on seven occasions.

PSG have scored marginally more goals in the second half of matches at an average of 1.58 second-half goals per Ligue 1 fixture.

PSG have scored two or more second-half goals in four of their last five matches against Nantes, including both goals in their 2-0 when the sides met in February.

PSG vs Nantes Bet 1: PSG over 1.5 second-half goals @2.05 on Betway

Routine PSG Win at 1.60

Nine of PSG’s 10 Ligue 1 victories have produced over 2.5 total goals. Prior to their 2-0 defeat to Le Havre, Nantes had seen over 2.5 goals land in three consecutive matches.

As a result, a PSG win and over 2.5 total goals is a great value option when making PSG vs Nantes predictions. The price might seem short, but it’s a much better option than taking PSG as heavy favourites to win the match straight up.

Even after losing away to Bayern on Tuesday, PSG should win this one at a canter, against a Nantes team with no better than mediocre underlying numbers.Their past form indicates over 2.5 goals are all but guaranteed when they win in Ligue 1.

PSG vs Nantes Bet 2: PSG to win and over 2.5 total goals @1.60 on Betway

Late Goal from xG Star Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani has come off the bench 11 times for PSG across Ligue 1 and the Champions League this term. Despite limited minutes, he has taken at least one shot in eight of his nine Ligue 1 appearances.

Kolo Muani’s 1.08 expected goals per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 is by far the highest among PSG players. He gets to come on against tiring defences.

With no club goals since 1st September, it’s a matter of time before Kolo Muani takes advantage of the opportunities he’s getting in front of goal. Likely to make another late-game cameo, we love the value of backing the Frenchman to score the last goal of the game in the final of our PSG vs Nantes predictions.