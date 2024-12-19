Matchday 17 of the English Premier League sees Liverpool travel to Tottenham, Chelsea visit Everton, Leicester take on Wolves in a crucial battle.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 17

(21st December 2024) Aston Villa to draw with Man City 3.75 with Betway , representing a 26.67% chance of a stalemate.

representing a 44.44% chance of the Bees winning.

representing a 29.41% chance of the match ending in a draw.

representing a 63.69% chance of the Blues winning at Goodison Park.

representing a 57.14% chance of the Reds winning in North London.

Villa to frustrate Guardiola again: Aston Villa vs Man City

Date: 21/12/2024

21/12/2024 Kick-off: 1.30 pm

1.30 pm Our tip: Villa could prove to be a tough challenge on home soil and secure a draw against struggling City 3.75 with Betway (Correct as of 17/12/24)

This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you find value bets.

Aston Villa are aware that a home win over Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime would see them overtake Pep Guardiola’s struggling side. City’s shocking 2-1 home loss to Manchester United has left them nine points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. A trip to Villa is far from what they need, especially since Unai Emery’s men have lost just once in eight games on home soil.

City have only averaged 1.38 points per game away from the Etihad Stadium this season, and they have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven meetings with Villa in the league. While a City win at Villa Park seems unlikely, they should do enough to earn a point. However, City will need to remain cautious, as Villa tend to average 2.33 points per game when scoring first.

Bees poised for more home joy: Brentford vs Nottingham Forest

Date: 21/12/2024

21/12/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Brentford to win another entertaining home game with Forest 2.25 with Betway (Correct as of 17/12/24)

Despite Brentford’s bizarre contrast in home and away form, it is still difficult to bet against the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium. They have netted 15 goals in their last four home games and are now preparing to face Nottingham Forest, who have won back-to-back games against Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Forest have gained 14 more points this season compared to 2023/24. However, they could be vulnerable to Brentford’s direct, gung-ho style in west London. Forest could be in trouble if they fall a goal behind, as they have failed to earn a single point on their travels when conceding first this season.

Foxes and Wolves to battle for a point: Leicester City vs Wolves

Date: 22/12/2024

22/12/2024 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Two struggling sides to settle for a draw 3.40 with Betway (Correct as of 17/12/24)

Wolves are without a manager after sacking Gary O’Neil following their late defeat to Ipswich last weekend. They travel to a Leicester City side that have allowed 74 shots on goal in their last three Premier League games - a figure that cannot be sustainable.

With Leicester nervously looking over their shoulder and Wolves desperate to prevent the Foxes’ lead over them extending from five to eight points, we expect a tense and cautious game. Almost two thirds (62%) of Leicester’s home games have finished with Over 2.5 Goals, while 75% of Wolves’ away games have ended with the same result. However, both sides are likely to play cautiously given the stakes.

Toffees face a tough challenge: Everton vs Chelsea

Date: 22/12/2024

22/12/2024 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Chelsea to edge out Sean Dyche’s Everton 1.62 with Betway (Correct as of 17/12/24)

Everton have been doing enough to stay clear of relegation trouble this season. A goalless draw at Arsenal showcases their resilience and solidity. However, they are preparing to host a Chelsea side that have won six of their eight away games this season. Enzo Maresca’s Blues counter-attack with ease, averaging 2.88 goals per away game.

Similarly, Everton average just 1.29 goals scored per home game, which means they are unlikely to match Chelsea’s attacking threat. Everton have kept clean sheets in 43% of their home games so far this season, but it is unlikely they will be able to keep out the league’s top goalscorers.

League leaders to shine again: Tottenham vs Liverpool

Date: 22/12/2024

22/12/2024 Kick-off: 5.30 pm

5.30 pm Our tip: Spurs to be put to the sword by Arne Slot’s Reds 1.75 with Betway (Correct as of 17/12/24)

Tottenham were at their best last weekend, thrashing bottom-placed Southampton 5-0 on the south coast. Ange Postecoglu’s side appeared unstoppable every time they went forward. However, they face a tougher challenge on Sunday when league leaders Liverpool visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have suffered three home defeats this season, while Liverpool are unbeaten on the road. Liverpool have won to nil in 43% of their away games this term, demonstrating their control and solid defence under Arne Slot. Tottenham are also dealing with defensive selection issues, as Destiny Udogie is the latest potential casualty. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Ben Davies are all currently absent as well. Spurs stick to one style of play under Postecoglu - an attacking, expansive approach - which is likely to benefit Liverpool on the break.

Conclusion

Our Premier League predictions for Matchday 17 suggest hard-fought draws in the Villa vs City and Leicester vs Wolves match-ups, along with another home win for the high-scoring Brentford over Forest. We also expect Chelsea to prove too strong for Everton on Sunday afternoon, while league leaders Liverpool should be able to take advantage of Spurs’ defensive frailties to secure another victory.

Remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to ensure your football betting remains enjoyable.