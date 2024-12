Boxing Day in the Premier League sees league leaders Liverpool host a struggling Leicester City, while an in-form Forest welcome unpredictable Spurs.

Bournemouth, riding high on their form, also face Crystal Palace, while Wolves welcome Manchester United and Ipswich head to Arsenal. This week’s five Premier League predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our Premier League Boxing Day Predictions

(December 26th 2024) Nottingham Forest to beat Tottenham at 2.38 with Betway , representing a 43.48% chance of the hosts winning.

, representing a 43.48% chance of the hosts winning. (December 26th 2024) AFC Bournemouth to beat Crystal Palace at 1.91 with Betway , representing a 50% chance of the Cherries winning.

, representing a 50% chance of the Cherries winning. (December 26th 2024) Liverpool to beat Leicester City at 1.08 with Betway , representing a 91.74% chance of the Foxes being soundly beaten.

, representing a 91.74% chance of the Foxes being soundly beaten. (December 26th 2024) Wolves to draw with Manchester United at 3.75 with Betway , representing a 26.67% chance of a stalemate.

, representing a 26.67% chance of a stalemate. (December 27th 2024) Arsenal to beat Ipswich Town at 1.14 with Betway, representing an 87.72% chance of the Gunners winning.

Forest to smother Spurs: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Date: 26/12/2024

26/12/2024 Kick-off: 4 pm

4 pm Our tip: Forest to maintain their fine home form with a win over Spurs at 2.38 with Betway. (Correct as of 23/12/24)

Nottingham Forest are in the fight for Champions League qualification. As strange as this sounds, Forest have been in exceptional form so far this season. They are currently seven places and five points better off than Boxing Day opponents Tottenham Hotspur, who suffered a devastating 6-3 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Forest are averaging 1.75 points per game at home, while Spurs are averaging just 1.25 points per away game, losing half of their eight away trips. Moreover, Ange Postecoglu’s men have lost three of their last four games.

Meanwhile Forest are on a three-game winning streak, including victories over Manchester United and Aston Villa. Forest’s rugged, durable style will be a real challenge for Spurs, who seemingly struggle against sides with greater physicality.