Parma vs AC Milan Predictions: Goals Galore At The Tardini

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Parma vs AC Milan ahead of this clash in the 2nd round of Serie A.

Parma vs AC Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Parma vs AC Milan

Parma To Score In The First Half: Yes with odds of @3.60 on Betway, equating to a 40% chance of the hosts scoring before the break.

AC Milan Multi-Goal: 2-4 with odds of @ 1.54 on Betway, indicating a 57% chance of the visitors scoring between two and four goals.

Both Teams To Score with odds of @ 1.74 on Betway, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

AC Milan should be expected to beat Parma 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This Saturday, Serie A brings us an enticing match at Stadio Ennio Tardini, where Parma hosts AC Milan in a game that is about more than just three points.

Parma, back in Italy's top flight, are eager to assert themselves, while AC Milan seeks to build momentum after a dramatic opening weekend.

After a turbulent few years, Parma's return to Serie A started with a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina. Despite the result, there were clear signs of potential under manager Fabio Pecchia.

The team displayed resilience and organisation, two qualities that will be crucial as they face tougher opponents throughout the season. However, the match also highlighted areas that need improvement most notably, the need to capitalise on scoring opportunities.

AC Milan come into this match after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Torino. It was a game of two halves for Milan. After falling behind 2-0, they managed a remarkable comeback with goals from substitutes Alvaro Morata and Noah Okafor. While the result demonstrated Milan’s fighting spirit, it also raised questions about the defensive fragility that also affected the Rossoneri last season.

Probable Lineups for Parma vs AC Milan

The probable lineup for Parma in the "system of play."

Parma (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Coulibaly, Balogh, Circati, Valeri; Estevez, Sohm; Man, Bernabé, Mihaila; Bonny.

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Hernandez, Thiaw, Tomori, Calabria; Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Jovic.

A Promising Yet Unfinished Project

In their opening fixture, Parma controlled large portions of the game, creating multiple chances but failing to put Fiorentina away.

Dennis Man, who scored Parma's first goal of the season, was a standout, showing flashes of the player Parma hopes he will become. His partnership with Adrian Benedyczak and Ange-Yoan Bonny is beginning to gel, but it is evident that more consistency is required if Parma are to challenge teams like Milan.

Defensively, Parma was solid, keeping Fiorentina at bay for most of the match. Zion Suzuki, who made history as the first Japanese goalkeeper in Serie A, had a mixed debut. He was strong for the first hour, making crucial saves, but his mistake led to the free-kick from which Fiorentina equalised.

It’s a learning curve for Suzuki, and how he responds in the upcoming matches will be crucial for Parma’s defensive stability.

Parma vs AC Milan Bet 1: Parma To Score In The First Half: Yes @ 3.60 with Betway

Resilience and Unanswered Questions

The ease with which Torino found gaps in Milan’s defence will concern manager Paulo Fonseca, especially against a Parma side that will likely play on the counter-attack.

On the attacking front, Milan showed their depth with key contributions from their substitutes. Alvaro Morata scored a few minutes after his introduction, but the Spaniard picked up a muscular injury and will miss AC Milan’s next two games.

Noah Okafor, who scored AC Milan’s equaliser and his sixth league goal after coming off the bench, might be pushing for a start on Saturday.

Theo Hernandez, who surprisingly was initially left on the bench last time out, is expected to return to the starting lineup, bringing his trademark dynamism to the left flank.

In midfield, the battle will be intense. Parma’s likely trio of Simon Sohm, Adrian Bernabe, and Drissa Camara will need to be at their best to contain Milan’s more technically gifted midfielders. Tijani Reijnders, who impressed against Torino with his creativity and composure, will be crucial in dictating the tempo for Milan and finding those killer passes to break Parma down. Expect them to grab a few goals here without it getting embarrassing.

Parma vs AC Milan Bet 2: AC Milan Multi Goal: 2-4 @ 1.54 with Betway

Expect Goals On Both Sides

Historically, AC Milan has had the upper hand in this fixture. The Rossoneri have won their last two trips to Stadio Tardini, in 2021 and 2019, and have remained unbeaten in their last six encounters with Parma, securing four wins and two draws. Milan's record at Parma is impressive, with 29 wins in Serie A and goals scored in their last 16 visits.

However, Milan's recent away form in Serie A has been a mixed bag. Last season, 15 out of their 19 away games produced more than three goals, pointing to both their offensive prowess and defensive vulnerabilities.

For Parma, this game is more than just an opportunity to collect points; it’s a chance to measure themselves against one of Serie A’s giants. A strong performance, even if it doesn’t result in a win, could give Parma the confidence and belief they need to navigate the challenges of the season.

For Milan, this match is crucial in maintaining momentum. After dropping points in their opener, anything less than a win will be seen as a setback.

With tougher fixtures on the horizon, the Rossoneri cannot afford to lose ground in the title race this early in the season.