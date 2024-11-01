Newcastle vs Arsenal Predictions: Arsenal to win, Saka to score

We bring you our Newcastle vs Arsenal predictions, from our betting expert ahead of their Premier League meeting at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Newcastle vs Arsenal

Arsenal Victory with odds of @1.91 on Betway , equating to a 52% & 51% chance of Arteta’s side winning.

, equating to a 52% & 51% chance of Arteta’s side winning. Bukayo Saka to score with odds of @2.85 on Betway , indicating a 35% and 33% chance of the winger scoring.

, indicating a 35% and 33% chance of the winger scoring. Under 2.5 with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% & 50% chance of the match seeing two goals or less.

Arsenal can hold firm and earn a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This weekend’s early kick-off in the Premier League sees Arsenal head to St. James’s Park to take on Newcastle. Fans are eagerly discussing their Newcastle vs Arsenal Predictions for this exciting matchup.

The Magpies qualified for the Champions League in Eddie Howe’s first full season in charge, but they failed to qualify for Europe with their league finish last time around. A return to continental football is the aim this term.

Newcastle have also made a poor start to the current campaign. They are currently positioned 12th in the league standings after nine games, trailing the top four by six points, with only three victories to their name.

Arsenal missed out on the title by a point last season. Manchester City were able to fend off the challenge from Mikel Arteta’s side, with a terrific run in the closing months of the season. The Gunners have made huge strides forward in the past two seasons, yet they continue to pursue their first major trophy since 2020.

Arteta’s side are four points off the top of the Premier League coming into this game. They had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool last weekend, despite taking the lead twice.

Probable Lineups for Newcastle vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Newcastle in the "system of play."

Pope; Livramento; Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Barnes, Isak

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Partey, Saliba, White, Timber; Saka, Rice, Merino, Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard

Arsenal Back to Winning Ways

Arsenal have lost just one of their nine Premier League matches so far this season. The Gunners have been reduced to 10 men in three of the four matches where they have dropped points. Therefore, they’ll be optimistic about their chances of securing victory against Newcastle if they can avoid another dismissal.

Eddie Howe's team hasn't won any of their last five league games. They were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea last weekend, allowing the Blues to have 17 attempts. Newcastle’s last home match was a 1-0 defeat against Brighton.

The Gunners ran out 4-1 victors the last time they squared off against Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Victory @1.91 with Betway

Saka’s Found His Scoring Touch

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal’s top scorer in the Premier League last season as he netted 16 goals in 35 appearances. He has been Arsenal's primary playmaker this season, having already accumulated seven assists. However, the goals have started to come in recent league outings, and he appears to be a strong value bet to score in this match.

Saka has found the net in his last three games for Arsenal. He got the better of Andy Robertson in an incisive breakaway against Liverpool and is likely very confident for this game.

The Arsenal attacker ranks in the 87th percentile for non-penalty goals when compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues. Saka also scored in his last appearance against Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Bet 2: Bukayo Saka Anytime Scorer @2.85 with Betway

Another Low-Scoring Affair at St. James’s Park

Arsenal boasts a stern defence under Mikel Arteta. They have plenty of physically capable players in their ranks and it makes them difficult to break down.

Since the start of last season, the Gunners have conceded the fewest shots in the Premier League, with an average of 0.83 per game. Under 2.5 goals have landed in two of their three away matches so far this season, and it should be another cautious and defensive game against a capable Newcastle side.

Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season have seen an average of just 2.11 goals per game. There have been two goals or less in three of their four home matches.

Under 2.5 goals have landed in the last five meetings between these sides at St. James’s Park.

Considering these stats, Newcastle vs Arsenal Predictions point to another low-scoring game, likely with under 2.5 goals.