Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets for Napoli vs Atalanta ahead of their Serie A clash on Sunday at 12:30 pm.

+

Napoli vs Atalanta Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Napoli vs Atalanta

First Half: X with odds of @ 2.24 on Betway , equating to a 44% chance of the first half ending in a draw.

, equating to a 44% chance of the first half ending in a draw. Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 1.63 on Betway , indicating a 61% chance of both clubs finding the back of the net.

, indicating a 61% chance of both clubs finding the back of the net. 1X and Under 3.5 Goals with odds of @1.86 on Betway, representing a 54% chance of Napoli not losing the game and no more than three goals being scored.

Napoli and Atalanta should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Serie A fans are set for a top-of-the-table clash this Sunday lunchtime as Napoli host Atalanta.

The hosts stand tall as the league leaders, riding high on a wave of confidence thanks to Antonio Conte's Midas touch.

They have claimed 25 points out of a possible 30, boasting eight victories, one draw, and a single loss blemishing an otherwise perfect record.

Meanwhile, La Dea enter this match in strong form, highlighted by four consecutive wins, the latest being a convincing 2-0 victory over Monza on Wednesday.

This good streak has them in third in Serie A, only six points behind Napoli.

Probable Lineups for Napoli vs Atalanta

The probable lineup for Napoli in the "system of play."

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia.

The probable lineup for Atalanta in the "system of play."

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolašinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Éderson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui.

Back to basics for Conte

After a disappointing season with only 25 points earned at home and a negative goal difference, Napoli's current record at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona appears even more remarkable.

The Partenopei have won all five of their home matches, boasting an impressive goal difference of +9, with 11 goals scored and only two conceded against the newly-promoted sides Parma and Como.

Guided by Antonio Conte, Napoli have effectively deployed a flexible 4-3-3 formation, adapting when necessary to reinforce their defence.

The backline, orchestrated by Giovanni Di Lorenzo and sharpened by Conte’s tactical acumen, has been the cornerstone of their success to date.

Currently, Napoli lead the league in clean sheets (five) and rank second only to Juventus in expected goals against (xGA) after 10 games.

Napoli vs Atalanta Bet 1: First Half: X @ 2.24 with Betway.

Goal-machine Atalanta set for the challenge

Under Gian Piero Gasperini’s leadership, now in his ninth season at the helm, Atalanta's brand of high-octane football continues to yield positive results.

The Bergamaschi lead Serie A in goals scored (26), expected goals (xG) with a figure of 24.31, and total shots taken (165). They have only failed to score three times this season across all competitions, but they led the xG contest in two of those matches—against Arsenal and Celtic.

Before their visit to the San Siro back in August, they were significantly hampered by the absence of 12 players due to injuries or suspensions.

However, their form on the road has been inconsistent, with just two victories in five away matches, including two losses (against Inter and Torino) and one draw.

Nevertheless, the combined efforts of Mateo Retegui, Ademola Lookman, and Lazar Samardzic, who collectively average 7.5 shots per game in the league, inspire confidence as they gear up to face the league leaders.

Napoli vs Atalanta Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.63 with Betway.

Double chance offers good value

Our Napoli vs Atalanta predictions highlight that, historically, matches between these two teams have been intense and rich in goals.

Seven of their last eight meetings have ended with "Over 2.5" score lines, suggesting that bettors might anticipate another goal-fest. However, in their most recent encounter, Atalanta secured a 3-0 victory at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, showcasing their ability to penetrate even the most robust defences.

While Napoli traditionally enjoy a strong home record, Atalanta have managed to secure five wins and two draws in their last ten visits, underscoring their ability to challenge Napoli on their own turf.



Choosing the league leaders as winners in our Napoli vs Atalanta predictions piece might be an intriguing option, especially given the attractive odds.

However, the match is likely to be closely contested, with either side capable of asserting dominance on the day.