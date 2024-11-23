Napoli vs AS Roma Predictions: A Positive Debut For Claudio Ranieri

Our football expert provides his top three betting tips for Napoli vs AS Roma ahead of their Serie A matchday 12 showdown on Sunday at 6 pm.

Napoli vs AS Roma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Napoli vs AS Roma

Roma or Draw with odds of @2.05 on Betway , equating to a 49% chance of the visitors not losing the match.

, equating to a 49% chance of the visitors not losing the match. Both Teams to score - Yes with odds of @1.95 on Betway , indicating a 52% chance of both teams finding the back of the net.

, indicating a 52% chance of both teams finding the back of the net. Multi-Goals: 1-2 with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for one or two goals to be scored.

Napoli and AS Roma should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This Sunday, the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is set to host a Serie A classic as Napoli and AS Roma prepare to rekindle their storied rivalry in "Il Derby Del Sole" — the Derby of the Sun.

This fixture is known for its drama and unpredictability, and this encounter promises to live up to those expectations.

Leaders Napoli enter the fray as the favourites, bolstered by a strong home record and the second-best defence in the league.

However, the Giallorossi come into this match amid a turbulent season, with Claudio Ranieri stepping in as the third manager to try to steady the ship. Roma's struggles on the road are well-known, with their last away victory dating back to April against Udinese.

Probable Lineups for Napoli vs AS Roma

The probable lineup for Napoli in the "system of play."

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; McTominay, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia.

The probable lineup for AS Roma in the "system of play."

Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Konè, Cristante, Pisilli; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk

‘Sir’ Claudio will steady the ship

Napoli have made progress under Antonio Conte, earning five more points in the table compared to this time last season.

Yet, they are not without flaws, as highlighted by their recent 3-0 loss to Atalanta.

Their ability to regroup after the international break could prove pivotal, particularly given the advantage of not having European competition distractions.

Napoli's recent head-to-head supremacy over Roma, winning eight of the last nine encounters, adds extra confidence for Napoli going into this game.

However, Conte's side should be in for a tough game, which should be taken into account when making these Napoli vs As Roma predictions.

Ranieri is known for getting the best out of his players, even in difficult circumstances. He demonstrated this last season at Cagliari with a pragmatic 3-5-2 formation that secured survival through 12 draws.

Napoli vs AS Roma Bet 1: Roma or Draw @ 2.05 with Betway

A new manager bounce?

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on Roma’s playmaker, Paulo Dybala, whose creativity could serve as the catalyst for counter-attacks.

Since the 2022-2023 campaign, the Argentine has been a key figure for Roma, with his influence clearly reflected in the numbers: in the 89 matches with him on the pitch, Roma secured 42 wins, averaging 1.73 points per game. In his absence, Roma's record plummets to 12 wins, 11 draws, and 11 defeats, with an average of just 1.38 points.

While Conte enjoys a substantial 13-point lead over Roma in the table, it would be unwise to overlook the impact of the new manager bounce for the visitors.

Historically, Roma have gained momentum following changes at the helm, evidenced by back-to-back victories in September after Ivan Juric took over from Daniele De Rossi.

This reflects the positive reaction they had when De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho earlier this year.

However, Ranieri has struggled against Conte, having won just twice in ten contests.

Napoli vs AS Roma Bet 2: Both Teams to score - Yes @ 1.95 with Betway

Expect a low-scoring affair

Delving into the numbers for our Napoli vs AS Roma predictions, we can see defensive frailties are a clear concern for Roma this season.

The back line has conceded 17 goals, underperforming their expected goals against (xGA) metric by 2.31.

Roma's scoring ability away from the Olimpico has also been a struggle, with only five goals managed on the road. However, their most recent away matches have seen more goals, following a run of four games under 2.5 goals.

Meanwhile, Napoli’s recent home performances have been inconsistent, with four goals scored and conceded across their last three games at the Maradona.

Given these factors, the game is likely to be cautious, with many predicting a low-scoring contest, potentially ending in a 1-1 draw.

This perspective aligns with a prevalent Serie A post-international break trend, where matches between top teams tend to be low-scoring.

Juventus edged out Lazio 1-0 last month, while Inter defeated Roma by the same scoreline. Last season, Juventus beat AC Milan 1-0, whereas the "Derby d’Italia" featuring Inter and the Bianconeri ended in a 1-1 stalemate.