Monaco vs Benfica Predictions: Monaco to win an entertaining clash

We bring you our Monaco vs Benfica predictions courtesy of our betting expert ahead of their Champions League encounter at 9 pm on Wednesday.

Monaco vs Benfica Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Monaco vs Benfica

Monaco can continue their superb European campaign by beating Benfica 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Monaco welcome Benfica on Wednesday night, eager to maintain their stellar beginning in this season's Champions League.

Les Monégasques beat Brest 3-2 at the weekend which ensured they kept hold of 2nd place in the domestic league. They are six points behind Luis Enrique's squad, but overtaking PSG in the league was always going to be a formidable challenge.

Adi Hutter’s side may be behind PSG in Ligue 1, but they are 22 places and six points ahead of their domestic rivals in the league phase of the reformatted Champions League.

Benfica were able to give their players a break over the weekend since they smashed Estrela Amadora in the Taça de Portugal. The chance to give players a breather with Portuguese cup games preceding European matchdays makes teams like Benfica, Porto, and Sporting formidable adversaries.

Roger Schmidt’s side are eight points behind Sporting in the league, with a game in hand. Ruben Amorim’s exit boosts their hopes of winning the title but getting their Champions League campaign back on track is the main focus.

Probable Lineups for Monaco vs Benfica

The probable lineup for Monaco in the "system of play."

Majecki; Singo, Kehrer, Salisu, Mawissa; Zakaria, Magassa, Ben Seghir; Akliouche, Golovin, Embolo

The probable lineup for Benfica in the "system of play."

Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Otamendi, Carrera; Aursnes, Luis, Kokcu; Di Maria, Akturkoglu, Pavlidis

Monaco Have Momentum

Monaco have won their last three matches across all competitions. They thoroughly deserved their win over Brest at the weekend, finishing the game with 1.66 more xG than their opponents.Therefore, we are banking on the home side emerging victorious in the first of our Monaco vs Benfica predictions.

Hutter’s side have also fared well in the Champions League, winning three of their four matches to this point. Their most impressive win came at home to Barcelona back in September.

Benfica’s European away form since the start of last season has been poor. They have won just three of their eight matches on the road in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Akliouche Showing Promise

Monaco lacks a central figure in their attack, with goals instead being distributed among several players. However, Maghnes Akliouche scored a brace against Brest during the weekend, and he can build on that momentum here.

The youngster has demonstrated potential at Monaco, having risen through their ranks and continually improving. His close control and intricate dribbling make him difficult to pin down. Hutter will be hoping he can add more goals to his game in the coming months.

Akliouche has scored two goals in the Champions League already, once against Barcelona and once against Red Star Belgrade.

Chances at Both Ends

The last of the Monaco vs Benfica predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

Monaco have kept just one clean sheet in their last six matches across all competitions. Despite their flying start in the Champions League, they have only managed one clean sheet in four matches in this competition.

Benfica’s matches this season have seen an average of 3.47 goals per game. The Portuguese side have failed to score in just one of their last 16 games.