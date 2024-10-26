Marseille vs PSG Predictions: De Zerbi to claim historic win

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Marseille vs PSG ahead of this Ligue 1 clash on Sunday at 8:45 pm.

Marseille vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Marseille vs PSG

Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 1.75 on Betway, equating to a 58% chance of at least three goals being scored and both teams finding the back of the net.

Multi Goals: 3-4 of @ 2.25 on Betway, indicating a 44% chance of three or four goals being scored in the match.

Olympique Marseille or Draw with odds of @ 1.87 on Betway, representing a 55% chance of the hosts not losing on Sunday.

Marseille are expected to beat PSG by a 3-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Le Classique promises to be another fiercely contested encounter, with both teams bringing strong pedigrees and high ambitions into this clash. This fixture will make our Marseille vs PSG Predictions all the more exciting.

Hosts Marseille are looking to close the gap on Ligue 1 frontrunners PSG, who currently hold a modest three-point lead at the top of the table.

The statistics are encouraging for OM, who have not tasted defeat in 19 of their last 20 league home matches, including a streak of six consecutive wins.

The Parisians are currently unbeaten in their last 21 away league games and have lost only one of their last 37 Ligue 1 matches.

Despite their prowess, they have shown vulnerability in defence, conceding in each of their past six encounters, including the 1-1 draw on Tuesday against PSV.

Probable Lineups for Marseille vs PSG

The probable lineup for Marseille in the "system of play."

Rulli, Garcia, Cornelius, Balerdi, Lirola; Rabiot, Hojbjerg, Rowe; Harit, Greenwood, Wahi.

The probable lineup for PSG in the "system of play."

Donnarumma, Mendes, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Barcola, Kolo-Muani, Dembele.

OM desperate to rewrite history

Marseille’s inability to defeat PSG at the Stade Vélodrome since 2011 looms over this fixture like a shadow. Yet, this history could serve as a motivator, spurring players driven by a desire to finally overcome their arch-rivals.

Their recent emphatic 5-0 victory against Montpellier stands as a testament to both their attacking prowess and buoyant morale. Under Roberto De Zerbi's leadership, Les Phocéens have embraced an attacking style, netting an average of 2.6 goals per game, ranking them as Europe's fourth-best.

Despite being under scrutiny, Elye Wahi, a summer acquisition, has shown potential with his recent performances and will be supported by the in-form duo, Amine Harit and Mason Greenwood.

The robustness of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in midfield will be vital, linking defence and attack while providing both protection and creative outlets.

Marseille vs PSG Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.75 with Betway

Have PSG improved without Mbappé?

PSG, despite a strong attacking line-up evidenced by their 3.1 goals per game in Ligue 1 (the third-best in Europe), have encountered challenges.

The prolonged absence of Presnel Kimpembe in defence may be a concern, given PSG's recent defensive vulnerabilities.

Marquinhos will lead the backline alongside Milan Skriniar, while Achraf Hakimi, renowned for his offensive prowess, aims to mirror his Champions League successes.

The return of Vitinha will add energy to the midfield, and with forwards like Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé seeking redemption after a lukewarm performance on Tuesday, the frontline battle promises to captivate.

Marseille vs PSG Bet 2: Multi Goals: 3-4 @ 2.25 with Betway

In-form attacks will deliver

The head-to-head records between these teams tilt heavily in favour of the visitors, who have triumphed in five of the last six meetings.

Marseille's last victory against PSG came in September 2020, which underscores the reigning French champions' dominance in Le Classique.

Even without Kylian Mbappé, PSG remains a formidable domestic force, even amid criticism for their perceived youthful inexperience.

Luis Enrique’s men, with their sights firmly set on maintaining their grip atop the French top flight, will approach Sunday night’s clash eager to assert their dominance and silence any critics questioning their championship credentials.

Given PSG's ongoing defensive issues, injuries to key players, and midweek fatigue, Marseille might have a genuine opportunity in what looks to be a wide-open match.

Given the attacking quality on display, the potential for a high-scoring game is significant, and the prospect of a draw emerges as a pragmatic outcome.

In our Marseille vs PSG predictions, the match is set to be an exciting and high-scoring encounter, with Marseille having a real chance to challenge PSG's dominance due to their attacking form and PSG's defensive vulnerabilities.