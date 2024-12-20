Manchester United vs Bournemouth Predictions: Red Devils to win again

Our football expert reveals his top three bets for the Manchester United vs Bournemouth Premier League clash, set to take place this Sunday at 3 pm.

+

Manchester United vs Bournemouth Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Manchester United to win at odds of 1.85 on Betway , equating to a 54% chance of the hosts winning.

, equating to a 54% chance of the hosts winning. Rasmus Hojlund to score at odds of 3.40 on Betway , indicating a 41% chance of the Danish forward scoring.

, indicating a 41% chance of the Danish forward scoring. Both teams to score at odds of 1.55 on Betway, representing a 66% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester United should win against Bournemouth by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford in round 17 of the Premier League this Sunday.

The hosts are brimming with confidence after their recent victory over Manchester City. Meanwhile, Bournemouth come into this match after a frustrating 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Amad Diallo was the standout performer at the Etihad, and the youngster is focused on securing a new long-term contract with the club.

Still, Manchester United sit in 13th place and have a lot of work to do. A win could propel them into the top eight at the halfway stage and would also be the first time they have won three games in a row this campaign.

Bournemouth, however, will put up a fight. Sat in 6th place, the Cherries have won their last two away matches - albeit against inferior opponents. Defeats against Liverpool, Leicester and Brentford have hindered their progress in the league.

Probable Lineups for Man United vs Bournemouth

The probable lineup for Man United in the "system of play."

Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, de Ligt, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Ugarte, Mount, Diallo, Hojlund

The probable lineup for Bournemouth in the "system of play."

Arrizabalaga; Kerkez, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Smith, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Evanilson

Red Devils to Follow Up Derby win

The first of our Manchester United vs Bournemouth predictions focuses on the outright match market. The Red Devils head into this encounter having recorded back-to-back victories in the Europa and Premier League.

After a last-minute win over arch-rivals Manchester City, the Red Devils have the opportunity to climb to 7th place if they beat Bournemouth and other results go in their favour.

Manchester United have won four of their last five matches at home, with the only defeat coming against Nottingham Forest. Since the arrival of the manager, there has been a noticeable shift in attitude, and they will aim for a third consecutive win.

Man United vs Bournemouth Bet 1: Man United Victory with odds of 1.85 on Betway

Danish Forward the Key

Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet against Manchester City, Rasmus Hojlund is the main focus for our second Manchester United vs Bournemouth predictions.

The Danish forward has been impressive in the Europa League, scoring five goals in just six matches. He now heads into this fixture on a strong run, having scored five in his last five games.

Hojlund managed to score a goal against Nottingham Forest at home. This could have been the boost he needed to kick-start his Premier League campaign, especially against a side that have conceded seven goals in their last five away matches.

Man United vs Bournemouth Bet 2: Rasmus Hojlund Victory with odds of 3.40 on Betway

Cherries to Break Through

Although Manchester United are moving in the right direction, it would be foolish to underestimate Bournemouth.

The Cherries scored five goals against Manchester United last campaign in the Premier League, which included a 3-0 win at Old Trafford. They will be confident of replicating that result on Sunday afternoon.

Bournemouth have also scored in their last nine matches across all competitions, with notable wins against Tottenham, Wolves, Man City and Arsenal. They pose a real threat, and Manchester United may struggle to keep them quiet over the full 90 minutes.