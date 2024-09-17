Manchester City vs Inter Milan Predictions: Inter to Fight Back for a Point

Our football predictions expert predicts a draw in our Manchester City vs Inter Milan predictions for this Champions League opener on Wednesday.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Match Drawn @ 4.50 with Betway, representing a 22.22% chance of City drawing with Inter.

Under 2.5 Goals @ 2.20 with Betway, representing a 43.48% chance of the game featuring two or fewer goals.

1st Half Result (Man City) @ 1.95 with Betway, representing a 51.28% chance of City leading the game at half time.

We expect Inter to pose City a serious challenge, with the Nerazurri securing a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Manchester City and Inter Milan lock horns for their first experience of the new-look Champions League round-robin phase on Wednesday night at 21:00.

City have made a flawless start to the Premier League campaign thus far, with centre-forward Erling Haaland back to his lethal best. The Norwegian has already scored two hat-tricks in the first month of the domestic season.

Although ‘frail’ isn’t a word used to describe City often, they have looked susceptible to the counter-attack. Both Ipswich and Brentford have managed to open the scoring against City on the break so far this season, so Inter’s firepower has the potential to cause City issues if they’re too casual.

The football calendar may have something to do with that. City defender Manuel Akanji joked this week that he may have to retire at 30 given the schedule.

But Inter will be difficult to keep out given their attacking talent. They have made a positive impression on the 2024/25 Serie A season and look a good bet to retain last season’s Scudetto win with eight points from four games.

Their 4-0 home win over Atalanta was a statement victory. Atalanta are another Champions League outfit from Serie A this season, so Inter’s demolition of them was an eyebrow-raising result, with French striker Marcus Thuram in prolific early season form.

Probable Lineups for Manchester City vs Inter Milan

The probable lineup for Man City in 3-2-4-1:

Ederson; Akanji, Gvardiol, Dias, Rodri, Kovacic, Doku, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Haaland

The probable lineup for Inter in 3-5-2:

Sommer; Pavard, Bastoni, Acerbi, Darmian, Dimarco, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Thuram, Martinez

Inter to claim a share of the spoils

Manchester City haven’t lost a game in the Champions League since May 2022, when they lost to Real Madrid in the 2021/22 semi-final.

Nevertheless, City only managed to overcome Inter by a narrow 1-0 margin in their last Champions League meeting at the Etihad. The Nerazzurri are a very different proposition in recent months too, with a settled system and two elite-level goal threats of their own in Thuram and Martinez.

With City likely to shuffle the pack a little, there’s a chance Inter can catch them off guard and clinch a point.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Tip 1: Match Drawn @ 4.50 with Betway

Tight, low-scoring affair expected

Inter have conceded just three goals in their opening four Serie A games this season. City have allowed the same number in their Premier League fixtures.

Inter’s best chance of success at the Etihad is remaining resolute and frustrating City’s midfield creators, starving Haaland of service in the final third.

Much of the Nerazzurri’s recent domestic success has been founded upon a watertight defence, so City will need to work harder than usual to break the visitors down.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Tip 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 2.20 with Betway

City to take the early initiative before being pegged back

Despite Inter’s best efforts, our base case scenario for Wednesday night is that City will go into a first half lead and hold it until the interval.

However, we expect Inter to remain strong throughout the second 45 minutes and the value play feels like a draw in this league phase opener. That’s why we reckon City will take the early initiative before Inter level after half time on the counter.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan Tip 3: 1st Half Result (Man City) @ 1.95 with Betway