Man City vs Everton Predictions: Ideal fixture to get back on track

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Man City vs Everton ahead of this Premier League fixture, this Thursday at 1.30 pm.

Man City vs Everton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Man City vs Everton

Man City Victory with odds of 1.36 on Betway , equating to a 75% chance of the champions winning.

, equating to a 75% chance of the champions winning. Erling Haaland to score with odds of 1.61 on Betway , indicating a 60% chance of the Norwegian forward scoring.

, indicating a 60% chance of the Norwegian forward scoring. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.50 on Betway, representing a 65% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Manchester City should be expected to beat Everton by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad as Pep Guardiola desperately attempts to turn his team’s season around.

After another defeat during the weekend to Aston Villa, Man City have dropped to sixth place and have managed just one victory in their last 12 matches across all competitions.

However, their home form has been slightly better, and with wins over Southampton and Forest in their last five (W2 D1 L2), much more is expected in front of their home supporters.

Everton might be the ideal side to play, as they are once again in a relegation fight and struggling for goals. With Man City’s inability to keep clean sheets, playing a side that has shown little in front of goal might be the perfect way to get back on track.

The Toffees’ only wins this campaign have come against teams in the bottom half of the table, and although they claimed a point against Arsenal, their performance has been largely disappointing, particularly in away matches.

Probable Lineups for Man City vs Everton

The probable lineup for Man City in the "system of play."

Ortega; Gvardiol, Akanji, Stones, Lewis, Gundogan, Kovacic, Silva, Grealish, Foden, Haaland

The probable lineup for Everton in the "system of play."

Pickford; Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Doucoure, Gueye, Mangala, Ndiaye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin

Hosts to win…at last

It’s been a rough period for Pep Guardiola’s side, but our first Man City vs Everton prediction is to back the champions to get back on track.

They may have only won one game in their last 12, but their form at home paints a different story. They’ve only lost two of their last ten matches at the Etihad, winning five of those.

Man City comfortably brushed high-flying Nottingham Forest to one side with a 3-0 victory at the start of December. Furthermore, with Everton languishing down the table and once again in a relegation scrap, Guardiola can return to winning ways at home.

Man City vs Everton Bet 1: Man City Victory with odds of 1.36 on Betway

Norwegian back on track

Last year’s Premier League top goalscorer is once again competing for the golden boot having scored 13 goals so far.

The 24-year-old may not have scored against Manchester United and Aston Villa, but the Norwegian star has still enjoyed a strong season despite his team's poor run of form.

If Man City are to turn it around, it’s likely to be thanks to their star striker, who has scored almost half of their Premier League goals this season. Everton aren’t known for their clean sheets, and Haaland can punish them at the Etihad.

Man City vs Everton Bet 2: Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer with odds of 1.61 on Betway

Goals expected at the Etihad

Our final Man City vs Everton prediction focuses on goals. Manchester City is likely to win the match, but their defense has shown significant weaknesses. Everton, on the other hand, won't be adopting a purely defensive approach for the entire 90 minutes.

Although the Toffees have only scored 14 goals in the Premier League, they managed to score four against Wolves at the beginning of December. They are capable of performing well when motivated. However, if they fall short, it's not unlikely that Man City could score three goals themselves.

Manchester City achieved this against Forest at home a couple of weeks ago, and Everton have consistently been one of the league's weakest teams in away matches this season.