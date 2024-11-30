Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Liverpool vs Manchester City ahead of this Premier League clash, this Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool should be expected to win against Manchester City by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League this Sunday in what looks to be an exciting match.

The league leaders have been flawless this campaign, sitting top of the table with x points, and are currently 12 points clear of Man City in second place. Arne Slot has come in and done a fantastic job, winning over the fans almost immediately as Liverpool already have a golden chance to win the league.

However, the same can’t be said for the champions, who are now six without a win. Having lost five in a row for the first time ever under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City somehow threw away a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League midweek.

And for the first time in over seven and a half years, Man City head into a Premier League fixture as the outsiders in the betting market.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Manchester City

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Kelleher; Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Diaz, Jones, Salah, Nunez

The probable lineup for Manchester City in the "system of play."

Ederson; Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Lewis, Silva, Gundogan, Nunes, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Slot to secure valuable victory

Our first Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction is an easy one. Liverpool have only lost one game at Anfield in all competitions this season, winning nine of their ten games in front of their fans, and are clearly the team to beat this season.

In the Premier League, they’ve collected 31 points from a possible 36, scoring 24 goals and only conceding eight. At home, they’ve conceded just three from six games.

Convincing wins over the likes of Leverkusen, Aston Villa and Chelsea show just how strong they are, and they’ll be relishing Man City this weekend.

Man City have lost five of their last six, and haven’t won since October against Southampton. They haven't been performing at their previous level, and it seems unlikely that this will be resolved quickly. Liverpool are likely to secure the three points.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet 1: Liverpool Victory with odds of @2.15 on Betway

Salah to seal the points in style

When making our Liverpool vs Manchester City predictions, it’s almost impossible to rule out Liverpool’s main man. At this point, you simply can’t overlook Mo Salah when it comes to the goalscorer market considering the form the Egyptian is in.

His winning brace against Southampton last time out in the Premier League has taken his tally to 10 goals in just 12 matches within the league. He also has one in the EFL Cup and one in the Champions League - there’s simply no stopping him at present.

Mo Salah scored the winning goal the last time Liverpool played Man City in the Premier League at Anfield, and it won’t shock anyone if that’s the case once again this Sunday.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Bet 2: Mo Salah to score with odds of @2.20 on Betway

Hosts to dominate against the champions

There’s every chance Liverpool can be the next team to score at least two goals against Man City. In their last six matches, Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded at least two goals in all of them - and there’s no reason why Liverpool can’t add to that.

At home, Liverpool have been incredible, scoring 11 goals in six Premier League matches. When they’ve won, they’ve won comfortably and that bodes well against a fragile Man City defence.



The way in which Man City have folded in games, especially against Feyenoord midweek, will have fans worried. And if Liverpool take an early lead, it could be another match to get out of control.