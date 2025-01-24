Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Predictions: Dominant Win for Liverpool

Our betting expert presents his Liverpool vs Ipswich Town predictions for their Premier League match, set to take place this Saturday at 16:00.

+

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Ipswich Town

Liverpool to win and under 4.5 goals scored in the match at odds of 1.80 on Betway , equating to a 56% chance of the league leaders winning and there being no more than four goals scored in the match.

, equating to a 56% chance of the league leaders winning and there being no more than four goals scored in the match. Dominik Szoboszlai to score at odds of 4.33 on Betway , indicating a 23% chance of the Hungarian midfielder scoring.

, indicating a 23% chance of the Hungarian midfielder scoring. Both teams to score at odds of 2.10 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Liverpool should be expected to win against Ipswich by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool welcome Ipswich to Anfield for this Premier League clash after Darwin Nunez’s late heroics at Brentford ended a run of three winless league games. The 2-0 victory also extended their lead at the top of the table to six points after Arsenal drew with Aston Villa.

The Uruguayan may see more game time as his side will need to cope without Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez for several weeks. Their manager Arne Slot revealed the extent of their injuries.

After drawing plaudits for their approach and competitiveness across the campaign, Ipswich visit Merseyside following their heaviest defeat of the season. The Tractor Boys were thrashed 6-0 at home by a resurgent Manchester City. They will be determined not to suffer consecutive maulings to keep their unlikely survival bid on track.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Ipswich Town

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "4-2-3-1"

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

The probable lineup for Ipswich Town in the "5-4-1"

Walton; Johnson, Godfrey, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis; Hutchison, Cajuste, Phillips, Philogene; Delap.

Dominant Win for the Reds in Store

Liverpool have been relentless under Arne Slot since he took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer. They have won 25 of their 32 competitive matches under the Dutch manager and lost just twice.

Anfield has been a familiar fortress for the Reds. They have won 12 of their 15 fixtures on home soil across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against third-placed Nottingham Forest back in September. They have scored 37 goals and conceded just nine.

It is therefore no surprise we are siding with the hosts to add another win to the total, but at odds of 1.09, we need to add something to that for the first of our Liverpool vs Ipswich Town predictions. Adding under 4.5 goals in the match increases the price to a more appealing 1.80.

This might seem risky, given Liverpool’s dominance at home and Ipswich conceding six goals at home to Manchester City, but none of the ten league games at Anfield have seen more than four goals. This pattern was replicated in the reverse fixture which ended 2-0 in favour of Slot's men.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Bet 1: Liverpool win and under 4.5 goals with odds of 1.80 on Betway

Szoboszlai Eager to Get on the Scoresheet

Dominik Szoboszlai may only have two league goals to his name for Liverpool this season, but it is definitely not for the lack of trying. With 36 shots so far in the Premier League campaign, only Salah, Díaz and Gakpo have attempted more.

Our Liverpool vs Ipswich Town predictions indicate the Hungarian averages a shot every 36 minutes. However, since he has been moved to a more advanced position in the last three league games, he has had 16 attempts at goal, equalling one every 16 minutes.

Saturday’s trip to Brentford saw the 24-year-old fire seven attempts at goal. Although he is known for his preference to shoot from distance, what stood out was that five of those efforts came from inside the penalty area.

He will aim to follow the example of the Manchester City midfielders, three of whom got on the scoresheet against an Ipswich side that have allowed the fifth-most number of shots in the league this season.

Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Bet 2: Dominik Szoboszlai to score with odds of 4.33 on Betway

Action at Both Ends

Liverpool have appeared unbeatable at times this season, particularly early in the season when their watertight defence was key.

The Reds have kept five clean sheets in their opening seven Premier League fixtures. Meanwhile, five of their first seven games at Anfield only saw goals at one end.

Since then, things have become more open. Ten of Liverpool’s last 14 league games have seen both teams score, including each of the last three at Anfield. Those games were against Fulham, Manchester United, as well as Ipswich’s fellow newly-promoted side Leicester.

Ipswich have only failed to score in three road trips this season, while only keeping one clean sheet. Both teams have scored in 70% of their away games, and they opened the scoring after just seven minutes in a defeat at Manchester City earlier in the campaign.