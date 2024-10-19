Liverpool vs Chelsea Predictions: Salah to sink his old club

Our football expert presents his top three bets and predictions for Liverpool vs Chelsea ahead of their Premier League showdown on Sunday at 5:30 pm.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool Victory with odds of @1.70 on Betway , equating to a 60% chance of the league leaders winning.

, equating to a 60% chance of the league leaders winning. Mo Salah to score with odds of @1.90 on Betway , indicating a 49% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring.

, indicating a 49% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.45 on Betway, representing a 66% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Liverpool should be expected to win against Chelsea by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Sunday as the Premier League makes its return. Arne Slot has his team in pole position after claiming 18 points from their first seven matches.

Aside from the 1-0 surprise defeat against Nottingham Forest, it’s been a near flawless start for the new manager, which is reflected in our Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also made a strong start under their new manager, Enzo Maresca. The former Leicester boss has his team sat in fourth, but what’s even more impressive is that they have won all three of their away games to date.

Last season’s top goalscorer Cole Palmer has picked up where he’s left off, scoring six goals as well as collecting five assists. If Chelsea are to pinch valuable points at Anfield, the England international will likely be at the heart of it.

Liverpool are currently facing a challenging situation as they are trying to get one of their prized assets to renew their contract. Trent Alexander-Arnold might be on his way out of the club, with Real Madrid reportedly showing interest.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Chelsea

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Alisson; Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Diaz, Salah, Jota

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "system of play."

Sanchez; Cucurella, Colwill, Fofana, Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Hosts to stop Chelsea in their tracks

With Man City appearing more fragile without Rodri in the middle of the park, Liverpool will see this as an opportunity to win their second Premier League title.

Liverpool head into this clash on the back of six straight victories in all competitions. This run includes a win at the San Siro against AC Milan and a 2-0 victory over Bologna in the Champions League.

Chelsea have been convincing on the road, but they are yet to face a team of Liverpool’s calibre away from Stamford Bridge. This one will undoubtedly be Maresca’s first big test in the Premier League.

Our Liverpool vs Chelsea predictions indicate the hosts have been incredibly strong, aside from one result. If they want to win the league, these are the types of matches they need to win - especially at home.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Bet 1: Liverpool Victory @ 1.70 with Betway

Former Chelsea player to write the headlines

Diogo Jota has started the season well, with Slot trusting his Portuguese star to lead the line. With two Premier League goals to his name, as well as a brace against West Ham in the EFL Cup, the 27-year-old will once again be relied upon in the striker role over Darwin Nunez.

Still, former Chelsea forward Mo Salah heads into this fixture having scored four goals in his last five matches for club and country. The 32-year-old scored against West Ham, Wolves and Bologna within the space of a week.

He hasn’t scored in this fixture since 2021, but having started the season well, the Egyptian winger can once again strike against his former employer.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Bet 2: Mo Salah Anytime Scorer @ 1.90 with Betway

Maresca’s men to get on the scoresheet

Liverpool have only conceded two Premier League goals in seven matches, while Chelsea have scored 16 (three more than their weekend rivals) and appear to be a threat across their front line.

As we’ve already mentioned, Cole Palmer has been central to Chelsea’s success. His six goals and five assists put him only behind Erling Haaland in the hunt for the golden boot.

Chelsea put three past West Ham last time out on their travels, as well as six against Wolves. Nicolas Jackson is growing into his role and Noni Madueke is proving to be a real handful when brought on.

Liverpool might just outpace Chelsea in front of their own fans, but keeping a clean sheet will be a tough task for Slot.