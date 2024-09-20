Liverpool vs Bournemouth Predictions: Cherries can prove easy pickings for the wounded Reds

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Liverpool vs Bournemouth as they clash in the Premier League.

+

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Liverpool Victory and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.65 on Betway, equating to a 62% chance of the Merseyside club winning.

Dominik Szoboszlai to score with odds of @4.75 on Betway, indicating a 22% chance of the Hungarian midfielder scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.75 on Betway, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Liverpool should be expected to win against Bournemouth by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It was very much back to front as Liverpool came from behind to beat AC Milan in their Champions League opener on Tuesday evening with centre-back pair Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate scoring their side’s first two goals. For their part, Bournemouth had a week “off” after their League Cup exit in the previous round.

Liverpool suffered arguably the shock of the season last weekend as their unbeaten start to life under Arne Slot came crashing down. Nottingham Forest inflicted a sobering 1-0 defeat on the Reds at Anfield, although they do remain in the top four.

Bournemouth will also be aiming to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss. A missed penalty by the new signing Evanilson was the turning point as the Cherries fell to a late Christopher Nkunku strike to suffer their first league defeat of the season. Andoni Iraola’s men travel to Merseyside in 11th place in the table.

Probable Lineups for Liverpool vs Bournemouth

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "4-2-3-1."

Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Diaz, Szoboszlai, Salah; Jota.

The probable lineup for Bournemouth in the "4-2-3-1"

Arrizabalaga; Kerkez, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Smith; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.

Cherries can prove easy pickings for the wounded Reds

Liverpool vs Bournemouth promises to be an exciting affair, and although the home side cannot be backed outright at just 1.28, we can add for there to be at least 3 goals to give us a suitable price. The Reds have shown their attacking prowess this season, netting seven times in their first three league games before the Forest setback.

With a variety of talented front-line options in Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo, Liverpool possess multiple goal threats that can unlock even stubborn defences. Bournemouth, while improved under Iraola, have conceded in each of their league matches so far. Their high-pressing style, while effective at times, can leave them vulnerable to Liverpool's quick counters and intricate passing.

The Reds will be eager to bounce back from their Forest defeat and reassert their title credentials, likely leading to an aggressive attacking display. Anfield remains a fortress for Liverpool, despite the recent loss. The electric atmosphere and the team's desire to make amends should fuel a high-scoring performance.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Bet 1: Liverpool Victory and over 2.5 goals @ 1.65 with Betway.

No need to Szob as Hungarian looks to Dom-inate

Dominik Szoboszlai has quickly become a key figure in Arne Slot’s midfield, and we are taking him to find the back of the net against Bournemouth. The Hungarian international has already shown his attacking instincts, contributing a goal and an assist in his first few appearances of the new campaign.

Szoboszlai's performance against AC Milan in the Champions League demonstrated his all-round capabilities, with Slot praising his superb display. The manager's challenge for Szoboszlai to increase his attacking output is likely to motivate the midfielder further. Szoboszlai could find the space to unleash his shooting ability against a Bournemouth side that can be vulnerable to midfield runners.

His ability to make late runs into the box and his powerful long-range shooting make him a constant threat.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Bet 2: Dominik Szoboszlai to score @ 4.75 with Betway.

Liverpool’s defence can be breached for a third game in a row

While Liverpool's attack is formidable, Bournemouth have shown they can be a threat going forward as well. The Cherries have scored in three of their four league games this season, demonstrating their ability to create chances against strong opposition. Their high-pressing style under Iraola can force turnovers in dangerous areas, potentially catching a Liverpool defence with a tough game in Milan under their belt, off guard.

The recent loss to Forest exposed some vulnerabilities that Bournemouth could exploit. With pacey attackers and the potential of summer signing Evanilson eager to atone for his Chelsea penalty miss, the visitors have the tools to breach Liverpool's backline.

The Reds will be desperate to respond after their Forest defeat, which might lead to an even more open game. In their eagerness to attack, spaces could open up for Bournemouth to counter-attack.

This back-and-forth nature of the game increases the likelihood of both teams finding the net, making for an entertaining and goal-filled encounter at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.75 with Betway.