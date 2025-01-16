Why Liverpool Deserve Champions League Favourites Tag

Liverpool’s exceptional first half of the season sees them top of both the Premier League and Champions League, with their CL odds quite appealing.

Liverpool are challenging on all fronts once again, this time with Arne Slot at the helm.

Champions League Outright Market Odds Liverpool To Win The Champions League 5.00

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Slot Has Enhanced a Star-Studded Squad

When Jurgen Klopp announced he would depart Liverpool at the end of last season, many fans feared they wouldn’t compete for trophies. However, Arne Slot has evolved this talented Liverpool squad, and they have lost just one competitive game this season.

Slot’s Liverpool are more composed. The Dutchman favours adaptability, and it has proven effective for the team in the first half of the season. The midfield double-pivot of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis MacAllister has allowed the Reds to be defensively solid. They have conceded 0.8 fewer goals per game than they did last season. The team are also more patient when building attacks and are less aggressive when trying to retrieve the ball. This has led to their average shots per game decreasing by an average of 3.84.

Klopp left Slot with a superb squad of players. Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander Arnold and Mohamed Salah remain the standout players at the club. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo have also risen to the challenge under their compatriot. However, it is Salah’s immense contribution in attack that deserves the plaudits. The Egyptian has scored 18 goals and provided 13 assists in 20 Premier League appearances, meaning he has directly contributed to just under 65% of Liverpool’s goals.

With Liverpool in control and Salah showing no signs of slowing down, it promises to be a memorable season for the club. They are chasing success in all competitions, but it is their Champions League odds that stand out after winning all six of their matches in the league phase so far.

Europe’s Faltering Giants

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are the Champions League holders and can never be ruled out of this competition. Nevertheless, they have shown defensive frailty against Barcelona this season, as Carlo Ancelotti struggles to make his players a cohesive unit on the pitch. Los Blancos were also comfortably beaten 2-0 at Anfield earlier in the league phase. Real finished the game with 1.51 fewer xG than Liverpool and kept just 37%. It would take a brave man to back the holders to beat Arne Slot’s team in the knockout stage.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s side are the most recent English side to win the Champions League, and they were favourites to lift the trophy ahead of this season. However, Manchester City have hit a rough patch in recent months. An injury to Rodri has derailed their Premier League title defence, and it’s hard to see them contending in Europe. Indeed, City sit 22nd in the league phase and risk not even making it to the knockout stages if they are beaten by PSG in their next European game.

Arsenal

The Gunners have been the close contenders in the Premier League in the past two seasons after finishing as the runners-up. Their progress under Mikel Arteta has placed them as the second favourites to win the Champions League, but they have never tasted success in this competition. Arsenal’s lack of experience in the latter stages of this competition could prove to be a challenge. The team are also struggling in attack. Arteta’s team have become overly reliant on set-pieces and may need a new striker, as Kai Havertz struggles to frequently find the net.

Liverpool

Liverpool, on the other hand, have made it to three of the last seven Champions League finals. They have an extremely well-rounded squad who are all performing at the peak of their powers. The Reds fully deserve their favourites tag, and their price to lift the trophy will shorten if they continue to perform to this level.