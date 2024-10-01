Lille vs Real Madrid Predictions: Back The Hosts To Score

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Lille vs Real Madrid ahead of this Champions League game on Wednesday at 9 pm.

+

Lille vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lille vs Real Madrid

Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @1.81 on Betway and @ 1.80 on Vbet, equating to 57% chance of both sides scoring.

Total Goals: Over 2.5 with odds of @1.69 on Betway and 1.70 on Vbet, indicating a 60% and 58% chance of a high-scoring game.

Real Madrid to win and Under 4.5 Goals with odds of @1.85 on Betway and 1.85 on Vbet, representing a 53% & 54% chance for the visitors to win a game with no more than four goals.

Real Madrid should be expected to beat Lille by a 2-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

On Wednesday evening, the Stade Pierre-Mauroy will host a UEFA Champions League night filled with palpable anticipation, as Lille OSC welcome holders Real Madrid.

This match marks the first time the French club and Los Blancos meet in European competition, an encounter surrounded by a tapestry of contrasting histories and recent performances.

Lille's recent domestic form saw them secure a 3-0 win over Le Havre, courtesy of a hat-trick from Jonathan David.

Last Sunday, Real Madrid conceded a 95th-minute equaliser in the derby against Atletico, which saw them extending their unbeaten run to 40 games, during which they scored 93 goals.

Probable Lineups for Lille vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Lille in the "system of play."

Lille: Chevalier; Gudmundsson, Diakite, Ribeiro, Santos; Andre, Andre Gomes, Angel Gomes; Zhegrova, David, Sahraoui.

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Mendy, Militao; Modric, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo.

A Clash of Rarity and Intrigue

Real Madrid, the 15-time Champions League winners, bring a hefty weight of European pedigree. The Spanish giants have an unbeaten streak of 14 games in the Champions League (W10, D4), aiming to extend it further.

Conversely, Lille's track record against Spanish sides is less encouraging; they've only managed one win in their last nine major European meetings against teams from Spain. This win, however, came in their most recent encounter—a 2-1 triumph over Sevilla during the 2021-22 season.

Lille's home form in Europe, however, should not be underestimated. Les Dogues have secured seven victories from their last eight home games in European competitions since the start of last season.

Their fortress-like home advantage will be tested against Real, particularly given their recent struggles in the Champions League, where they've lost their last three matches.

Lille vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 1.81 with Betway and @ 1.80 on Vbet

David against ‘Goliath’

The Canadian forward is in scintillating form, boasting seven goals across all competitions this season. However, the hosts will have to navigate this fixture without key players such as Ngal'ayel Mukau, Arnar Haraldsson, Ismaily, Nabil Bentaleb, and Samuel Umtiti due to injuries.

Lille's tactical approach under Bruno Génésio leans on a balanced yet dynamic 4-4-2 formation, often pivoting around the creativity and dribbling prowess of Edon Zhegrova. He completed six dribbles against Sporting CP on Matchday 1—a joint-record for a player making their first Champions League start for LOSC. Génésio will rely heavily on his side's pressing game and midfield solidity to contain and counteract Real Madrid's attacking threats.

Equally, Lille will be mindful of Real’s recent defensive struggles. Los Blancos faced 17 shots against Stuttgart on match day one and have kept three clean sheets in 10 games.

Lille vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Total Goals: Over 2.5 @ 1.69 with Betway and 1.70 on Vbet

Two stars missing

Lille’s strong home form, coupled with Real Madrid’s undoubted quality but current injuries, adds layers of complexity and anticipation.

For the visitors, the squad is peppered with absentees, the most significant being Kylian Mbappé, sidelined with a thigh injury. This loss is a substantial blow, considering his 49 goals in just 74 Champions League appearances. Additionally, Real Madrid will miss Thibaut Courtois, another key player ruled out due to a muscular problem, leaving Andriy Lunin to guard the posts.

Despite these setbacks, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will marshal his troops with an emphasis on their tactical versatility and strength in depth.

Luka Modric, who has recently broken new ground by becoming the first 39-year-old to appear and assist in a Champions League game for Real Madrid, will likely play a pivotal role. The young sensation, 18-year-old Endrick, may also feature, aiming to become the youngest player to score in his first two Champions League appearances.

Ancelotti might opt for a formation inclusive of a robust midfield to control the tempo, likely a 4-3-3, with Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and possibly Endrick spearheading the attack.