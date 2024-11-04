Lille vs Juventus Predictions: Italians to bank a point on the road

Our football expert reveals his top three bets and predictions for Lille vs Juventus ahead of their Champions League clash this Tuesday at 9 pm.

+

Lille vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lille vs Juventus

Draw with odds of @3.10 on Betway , equating to a 31% chance of both teams winning a point.

, equating to a 31% chance of both teams winning a point. Jonathan David to score with odds of @3.00 on Betway , indicating a 33% chance of the Canadian forward scoring.

, indicating a 33% chance of the Canadian forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @2.00 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Lille and Juventus are expected to draw by a scoreline of 1-1.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Lille host Juventus in round four of the Champions League, where both teams head into the fixture in good form.

The French club are on an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions, and they managed to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 in Spain in round three. Prior to that, they beat Real Madrid 1-0 at home, thanks to Jonathan David’s penalty.

As a result, Lille head into this clash with six points from a possible nine, and their fans are confident they can beat anyone at the moment.

Juventus are level on points, having secured wins against PSV and Leipzig. They suffered a last-minute loss to the impressive Stuttgart side that went down to ten men, but have since gone three games unbeaten in Serie A.

Our Lille vs Juventus predictions indicate this promises to be an intriguing fixture at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with both teams heading into the encounter in high spirits. However, one player who hasn’t performed well lately and has received plenty of criticism is Juventus’ Douglas Luiz.

Probable Lineups for Lille vs Juventus

The probable lineup for Lille in the "system of play."

Chevalier; Alexsandro, Mandi, Toure, Gudmundsson, Mukau, Andre, Meunier, Cabella, Bayo, Pardo

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Cabal, Danilo, Gatti, Cambiaso, Thuram, Locatelli, Conceicao, McKennie, Weah, Vlahovic

Points to be shared in France

We kick-start our Lille vs Juventus predictions with a draw. That’s because Lille head into this contest unbeaten in eight matches, having won five and drawn the other three. Juventus are in a similar situation, unbeaten in their last three Serie A games, drawing two of those against Inter and Parma.

Lille’s sole home game saw them overcome Real Madrid thanks to a penalty, whereas Juventus’ last game was moments away from a draw until a late Stuttgart winner.

Fine margins have defined these Champions League games for both sides, but with their recent unbeaten runs, it’s difficult to pick a clear winner between them.

This is the first meeting between these two sides, but both have shown defensive strength, so a draw offers plenty of value for two sides that are often hard to break down.

Lille vs Juventus Bet 1: Draw @ 3.10 with Betway

Canadian can’t stop firing

If there’s one player who has constantly been on the scoresheet, it’s Lille’s forward Jonathan David. The Canadian heads into this fixture having scored five goals in his last five matches, including a brace against Atletico Madrid in Spain.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 goals in his 10 matches for both club and country and was also the one responsible from 12 yards in Lille’s win over Real Madrid in round two.

Lethal inside the box and serving as Lille’s dedicated penalty taker, the striker is hard to ignore given his current form.

Lille vs Juventus Bet 2: Jonathan David Anytime Scorer @ 3.00 with Betway

Entertaining affair anticipated

Juventus have already banked six draws this season across all competitions and have only lost twice. Therefore, if we expect David to get on the scoresheet, Juventus will also need to score if they are to claim a valuable point in France.

However, there is plenty of optimism that they can score a goal against Lille. This is because they have scored nine in their last five matches - including four against Serie A champions Inter at the San Siro.

Lille have only kept one clean sheet in their last five home games, so they are not completely bulletproof. We predict a 1-1 draw for the match, meaning both teams can find the back of the net.