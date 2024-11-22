Lens vs Marseille Predictions: Marseille to win, Greenwood to score

We bring you three betting tips for Lens vs Marseille, courtesy of our football predictions expert ahead of their Ligue 1 match on Saturday.

Lens vs Marseille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Lens vs Marseille

Marseille to win with odds of @3.10 on Betway , equating to a 33% chance of the visitors earning all three points.

, equating to a 33% chance of the visitors earning all three points. Mason Greenwood to score with odds of @3.00 on Betway , indicating a 33% chance of the attacker finding the net.

, indicating a 33% chance of the attacker finding the net. Over 1.5 goals for Marseille with odds of @2.40 on Betway, representing a 42% chance for the away side to score at least two goals

Marseille can secure a 2-1 away win over Lens.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Lens go head-to-head with Marseille on Saturday, with just three points separating the sides coming into the match.

RC Lens secured qualification to the Europa Conference League with their 7th-place finish last season, but it was viewed as a disappointment, dropping five places from the 2022/23 campaign.

The club turned to Will Still in the summer. The Englishman has a growing reputation in French football after his work with Reims, but they’ve struggled to build momentum this season. Five draws mean that Lens have left plenty of points on the table. Nevertheless, a win here could propel them into the top four.

Marseille were busy during the summer transfer window. There were several high-profile signings as they reinvested the €87.00m they raised from player sales. Roberto De Zerbi has been given the chance to bring in his own players, and there have been promising signs in the opening months of the season.

Marseille's home form is concerning, but they won’t have to worry about that here. The Ligue 1 table is tightly congested around the European places, but Olympique are on course to qualify for the Champions League at this early stage.

Probable Lineups for Lens vs Marseille

The probable lineup for Lens in the "system of play."

Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, El Aynaoui, Thomasson, Machado; Costa, Diouf, Labeau Lascary

The probable lineup for Marseille in the "system of play."

Rulli; Lirola, Balerdi, Brassier, Merlin; Rabiot, Hojberg, Henrique; Greenwood, Rowe, Maupay

Marseille Thriving on the Road

The first of our Lens vs Marseille predictions is for Roberto De Zerbi’s side to emerge victorious.

Marseille have showcased their top performances on the road this season. De Zerbi was left furious following the defeat at home to Auxerre before the international break, declaring that he was ready to leave if he was the reason behind his team’s home form.

However, with Marseille 3rd in the table, that statement seems to lack substance. On the plus side, Olympique have won five of their six league games away from the Velodrome.

Lens have won just four of their 11 league games thus far. They have netted an average of just 1.09 goals per game, which doesn’t bode well against a Marseille side that have found the scoring touch.

Lens vs Marseille Bet 1: Marseille Victory @3.00 with Betway and @3.16 on Vbet

Greenwood to Get Amongst the Goals

The signing of Mason Greenwood was a controversial one, however, there was hardly any doubt that he would deliver on the pitch.

Greenwood is thriving as part of Marseille’s dynamic attack. He has netted eight goals in Ligue 1 thus far, averaging a goal every 116.5 minutes played. Over the past 12 months, Greenwood has averaged 3.33 shots per 90, putting him in the 89th percentile when compared with all other attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Mason has three goals and an assist in his last four games for Marseille, so he comes into this clash full of confidence.

Lens vs Marseille Bet 2: Mason Greenwood Anytime Scorer @3.00 with Betway and @3.00 on Vbet

De Zerbi’s Dangerous Attack

Marseille are the second-highest-scoring team in the division, netting an average of 2.18 goals per game. They’ve showcased tremendous finishing ability, drastically overperforming their xG of 17.65.

De Zerbi’s side have scored the majority of their goals on the road. They are scoring an average of three goals per away game in Ligue 1, so the last of the Lens vs Marseille predictions is for the visitors to score two or more. This bet has been won in five of Marseille’s six away matches.