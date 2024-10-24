Bettors Beware: Don’t Be Fooled By Leicester’s Flawless Scoring Record

The Foxes have scored in every Premier League match this season, a feat matched only by the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Yet, is this enough to ensure salvation for the newly promoted club, or does it mask deeper issues within the squad?

As Steve Cooper’s side prepares to embark on a crucial stretch of fixtures, it is important to examine whether their goal scoring prowess truly holds the key to maintaining their Premier League status. Moreover, what betting strategies might best reflect this nuanced reality?

In the unpredictable theatre of English football, there's much more to consider than just the scoreline.

Premier League Outright Market Leicester City Odds Relegation 1.90 To finish bottom 5.50 Top newly promoted club 1.72

An over performing front line?

League champion Jamie Vardy, whose career in the English top flight continues to be punctuated by decisive goals, has undoubtedly been influential.

Vardy boasts a remarkable conversion rate of 33.3% this season, the best among players with a minimum of 300 shots since the 2014-15 season.

Adding to the mix, the emerging talents of Facundo Buonanotte and Abdul Fatawu have infused creative flair and urgency into Leicester's attacking lineup.

Buonanotte, on loan from Brighton, has made a significant impact, contributing to five goals in his last six appearances. His youthful vibrancy places him among the Premier League's top 10, for combined goals and assists per 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Fatawu's explosive performances off the bench have not gone unnoticed. Last Saturday, he provided an assist and managed seven touches inside Southampton’s box in just 31 minutes.

Leicester’s offensive figures—with a shot conversion rate of 19.4%, the fourth-best in the league—suggest they possess firepower to pose a serious threat.

They have netted 12 goals, matching the combined output of Ipswich Town and Southampton, despite being second to last in total shots taken.

Cooper’s side has also surpassed their expected goals (xG) tally of 8.3 by a considerable margin. Their xG differential of 3.7, the highest in the league, suggests their goal output may stem more from clinical finishing or fortuitous breaks rather than sustained attacking dominance.

However, Leicester's shot accuracy stands at 40.3%, the lowest in the division. Their average shot count, at 9.5 per game, places them second from the bottom, narrowly above Ipswich Town.

The pressing question remains: Are these numbers sustainable and sufficient to ensure the Foxes stay out of trouble for the rest of the season?

Serious issues at the back

Leicester City's strong attack is obviously undermined by their weak defence.

Analysing expected goals against (xGA) versus actual goals conceded paints a more concerning picture.

With 149 shots faced, only Brentford surpasses them, highlighting significant defensive workloads.

Leicester's xGA stands at 17.1, yet they have conceded 14 goals.This difference places them fifth in the league for negative xGA differential, trailing Newcastle, Manchester United, Brighton, and Liverpool.

Based solely on xG, Leicester City would find themselves second to last in the standings, with fewer than six points.

Defensive mistakes are highlighted by their reliance on key players like Wilfred Ndidi, whose versatility has seen him deployed both defensively and further upfield. Ndidi has created seven scoring chances and provided four assists, underscoring his value to Steve Cooper's side.

However, despite registering the highest number of tackles in the league, Ndidi is prone to yellow cards. With three already to his name, his next booking will result in a suspension—a serious risk given Leicester’s already stretched squad depth.

Cooper's Managerial Conundrum

Steve Cooper's managerial acumen faces a stern test this season.

Having shouldered the challenge of holding off Nottingham Forest's relegation last season, his current task is to reimagine Leicester City's gameplay to better align with their existing squad and style.

Cooper's history of avoiding relegation shouldn't be underestimated. He is skilled at dealing with players who are adjusting to big changes in their playing style.

Notably, Leicester have altered their starting lineup just nine times, with only Fulham and West Ham making fewer changes.This highlights Cooper’s strategy of relying on a core group of players.

However, this approach presents its own risks. Key players such as Buonanotte and Vardy are, like Ndidi, just a booking away from suspension—a potential setback that could stop Leicester's momentum.

A Pivotal Run Of Fixtures

After securing back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since February 2024, Leicester City is now poised for a series of crucial matches leading up to the international break.

The upcoming home tie against Nottingham Forest, followed by visits to Ipswich Town and Manchester United (whom Leicester will also face away on October 30 in the League Cup), will be pivotal in shaping their season's trajectory.

Leicester has notably demonstrated resilience, accumulating five points from losing positions this season. Such fighting spirit might prove essential as they aim for the stability of mid-table comfort.

Goalscoring does not guarantee salvation

Analysing the data, statistical forecasts highlight the risky position Leicester City is currently in. Opta indicates a 28% chance of relegation for the Foxes, significantly lower than Southampton's 96%. Yet this highlights the potential unpredictability of the end-of-season standings.

In the fiercely competitive arena of Premier League football, prolific goal scoring does not ensure safety from relegation.

This was clearly demonstrated last season when Luton Town, despite netting 52 goals—averaging 1.36 per game—were relegated with the league's 15th-best attack.

Similarly, in the 2022/2023 season, both Leeds United and Leicester City, with 48 and 51 goals respectively, were relegated despite outscoring eight other teams.

The harsh reality is that while goals may ignite excitement, they are far from a cure-all. If Leicester City's scoring ability declines or their attacking luck runs out, they could face grim consequences as goals dry up and opposing teams capitalise on defensive vulnerabilities.