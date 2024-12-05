La Liga Predictions Matchday 16

Matchday 16 of the Spanish La Liga sees Barcelona’s Matchday 15 conquerors, Las Palmas, entertain struggling Real Valladolid.

Our predictions for La Liga Matchday 16

(7th December 2024) Las Palmas to beat Real Valladolid @1.78 with Betway , representing a 55.56% chance of the hosts winning.

Back-to-back wins for Las Palmas: Las Palmas vs Real Valladolid

Date: 07/12/2024

07/12/2024 Kick-off: 2 pm

2 pm Our tip: Las Palmas to extend their lead over bottom-placed Real Valladolid with a victory @1.78 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid host a Sevilla side that have been far from their best this season. This week’s five La Liga predictions draw on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Las Palmas shocked La Liga last weekend by going into the lion’s den and beating Barcelona at the Nou Camp. The win moved the Gran Canarians two points clear of the La Liga relegation zone, and they return home this weekend to entertain bottom-placed Real Valladolid, who are keen to build on their Catalan heroics.

Although Las Palmas’ form at home isn’t much to write home about, averaging 0.86 points per game, Valladolid’s away form is even worse, with just 0.43 points per game. They have also conceded 2.86 goals per game on their travels. Valladolid have failed to score in their last two away games and Las Palmas’ winning momentum from last week will surely have a positive impact.

Struggling hosts held again: Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano

Date: 07/12/2024

07/12/2024 Kick-off: 6.30 pm

6.30 pm Our tip: Rayo Vallecano should have enough to earn a point at Valencia @3.00 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Valencia have only lost four of their last 20 competitive meetings with Rayo Vallecano, but they are a very different team this season. Valencia are six points behind Vallecano, positioned in 19th place after 13 games played. Interestingly, their past meetings have ended in as many stalemates as Valencia have wins. We’re picking another draw in this La Liga predictions piece.

Valencia are eight points behind where they were at this stage last season, highlighting their decline. Although they have remained generally proactive at home, scoring first in 83% of their home games, holding onto those leads has proven problematic. We expect Vallecano to peg Valencia back and take a point back to Madrid.

Home comforts: Osasuna vs Deportivo Alaves

Date: 08/12/2024

08/12/2024 Kick-off: 8.30 pm

8.30 pm Our tip: Osasuna to pick up another win back in Pamplona over poor travellers Alaves @2.05 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Osasuna picked up a creditable draw in Sevilla on Monday night, building on their fine start to the 2024/25 La Liga season. Their home form has been the bedrock of their success to date, winning five and losing only one of their eight home fixtures. In contrast, Sunday’s opponents Alaves have picked up just three points from a possible 24 away from home.

Osasuna have found it easy to score goals in Pamplona, netting four in a fine September win over Barcelona and three in a tight win over Celta Vigo. When scoring first at home, Osasuna average 2.67 points per game, so Alaves could be in trouble if they fall behind early.

Little to separate the two sides: Leganes vs Real Sociedad

Date: 08/12/2024

08/12/2024 Kick-off: 2 pm

2 pm Our tip: Leganes’ home form is solid enough to see them earn a share of the spoils against Sociedad @3.00 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

15th meets 9th on Sunday afternoon as Leganes host Real Sociedad. Looking at the statistics, it’s difficult to favour either side this weekend. Leganes average 1.43 points per home game, while Sociedad average 1.57 points per away game. Although Sociedad’s away average is strong and well above the league average of 1.08 points per away match, Leganes remain a tough nut to crack at home.

Three or more goals have been scored in five of their last six meetings. Interestingly, Sociedad have been the first to score in all six of those fixtures. That’s why we’re backing Sociedad to break the deadlock. Leganes are expected to peg the visitors back to earn a valiant point in this week’s La Liga predictions piece.

Atleti should see off goal-shy Sevilla: Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Date: 08/12/2024

08/12/2024 Kick-off: 9 pm

9 pm Our tip: Simeone’s men to win and keep up the pressure on Barca and Real @1.43 with Betway. (Correct as of 02/12/24)

Atletico Madrid demonstrated their quality in Matchday 15 with a 5-0 demolition of bottom-placed Real Valladolid on Saturday night. Diego Simeone’s men are now just two points off the La Liga summit following their win and Barca’s shock defeat to Las Palmas. Atleti host 12th-placed Sevilla this weekend, following their 1-1 draw at home to Osasuna on Monday evening.

Sevilla have earned only six points from seven away games this season, while Atletico remain unbeaten at home with 17 points from a possible 21. Everything points to another home win, with the hosts conceding just 0.43 goals per game on average, making the task more daunting for the Rojiblancos.

Conclusion

In summary, our La Liga predictions for Matchday 16 include a hat-trick of home victories for Las Palmas, Osasuna and Atletico Madrid, with the latter piling the pressure on stuttering Barcelona. We also expect evenly contested games in the Leganes vs Real Sociedad and Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano fixtures, with both clashes ending in stalemates.

