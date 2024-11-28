Matchday 15 of the Spanish La Liga sees Barcelona return to the Nou Camp in search of a morale-boosting win over Las Palmas.

Meanwhile, second-placed Atletico Madrid will aim to maintain their solid recent form with an away win at bottom club Real Valladolid. This week’s five La Liga predictions are based on the latest form, data and expert knowledge to help you uncover value bets.

Our predictions for La Liga Matchday 15

(29th November 2024) Mallorca to beat Valencia @ 2.05 with Betway .

. (30th November 2024) Atletico Madrid to win at Real Valladolid @ 1.60 with Betway .

. (30th November 2024) Barcelona to beat Las Palmas @ 1.15 with Betway .

. (1st December 2024) Villarreal to draw with Girona @ 3.80 with Betway .

. (1st December 2024) Real Sociedad to draw with Real Betis @ 3.50 with Betway.

Valencia to struggle away again: Mallorca vs Valencia

Date: 29/11/2024

Kick-off: 9 pm

Our tip: Mallorca will edge their way to a home win over lowly Valencia @ 2.05 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

With just two wins and having lost half of their 2024/25 La Liga games, things are still looking very bleak for Valencia. The gap between themselves and mid-table is beginning to extend and on Friday night they travel to eighth-placed Mallorca who are already 11 points clear of them.

Valencia are still winless away from the Mestalla. Meanwhile Mallorca have only lost two of their seven home games so far this term. Mallorca have also kept clean sheets in more than half (57%) of their home fixtures and with Valencia averaging only 0.33 goals scored per away game, it’s hard to see the visitors troubling the score sheet here.

Bottom club to pose little threat to Atletico: Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid

Date: 30/11/2024

Kick-off: 9 pm

Our tip: Atleti to win comfortably in Valladolid @ 1.60 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

Real Valladolid have slipped to the foot of La Liga following three defeats in their last four games. Despite only losing three of their seven home games, Valladolid look vulnerable against this weekend’s in-form visitors, Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s third-placed side have won three games in a row, bouncing back from their narrow loss to Real Betis.

Atletico average just 0.71 goals conceded per away game, which is less than half the league average of 1.50 goals. It’s therefore no surprise that they’ve won to nil in almost half (43%) of their away games this term. Atleti have won their last five meetings with Valladolid and haven’t tasted defeat in their last 14 clashes.

Barca bounce back: Barcelona vs Las Palmas

Date: 30/11/2024

Kick-off: 2 pm

Our tip: League leaders Barca to get back to winning ways over Las Palmas @ 1.15 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

After a disappointing defeat at Real Sociedad, followed by a 2-2 draw with ten men at Celta Vigo, league leaders Barcelona return to the Nou Camp this weekend in search of a morale-boosting win. They’ve been impeccable at the Nou Camp, winning all five of their fixtures so far this season.

As for Las Palmas, despite winning two, they’ve also lost five on the road. The visitors have allowed their opponents to score first in 86% of their away games this season. This is a worrying statistic ahead of a trip to the Catalan giants. If they allow Hansi Flick’s team to get ahead early, it could be a long evening for the Gran Canarians.

4th Vs 7th to cancel each other out: Villarreal vs Girona

Date: 01/12/2024

Kick-off: 2 pm

Our tip: Villarreal will be held by a fast-improving Girona @ 3.80 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

Villarreal’s strong start to the 2024/25 La Liga campaign has been one of the stories of the season so far. Seven wins in 13 games, including 11 points from six home games, has pushed Villarreal into fourth place. They’ve assumed the mantle of Girona, who were last season’s fourth-placed side and that’s who they face this weekend.

Girona have had a slow start to the season, as their squad acclimatises to playing Champions League football alongside their domestic campaign. It’s their first year in Europe’s top club competition, so it was always going to take time to adjust.

However, three wins in a row has moved them to within four points of Villarreal. Interestingly, Villarreal have scored first in each of their last seven meetings, so Girona may have to show their character to come from behind and take a point back to Catalonia.

Mid-table stalemate: Real Sociedad vs Real Betis

Date: 01/12/2024

Kick-off: 9 pm

Our tip: Nothing to separate Sociedad and Betis @ 3.50 with Betway. (Correct as of 26/11/24)

With ten draws in the last 31 competitive matches between Real Sociedad and Real Betis, you may not be surprised to find we’re backing an 11th stalemate this weekend. Two of their last four meetings in La Liga have also ended goalless. With Betis and Sociedad in safe mid-table positions at present, there’s little pressure on either side.

Interestingly, Sociedad’s home form is well below par, averaging just one point per home game. Meanwhile Betis are averaging just 0.86 points per away game. All of which points to a tentative contest, with neither side likely to overcommit in search of all three points.

Conclusion

In summary, our La Liga predictions for Matchweek 15 include home wins for Mallorca and Barcelona, as well as another win on the road for third-placed Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile stalemates look the most likely outcome between in-form Villarreal and Girona, and in the contest between mid-table sides Real Sociedad and Real Betis.

