Juventus vs Torino Predictions: Bianconeri to keep their supremacy

Our football predictions expert reveals his top predictions for Juventus vs Torino ahead of the Turin derby this Saturday at 8:45 pm.

+

Juventus vs Torino Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Torino

Juventus Goal Bands: 1-2 with odds of @ 1.65 on Betway , equating to a 61% chance of the hosts scoring once or twice.

, equating to a 61% chance of the hosts scoring once or twice. Under 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.65 on Betway , indicating a 61% chance of a low scoring match.

, indicating a 61% chance of a low scoring match. Juventus Win and Under 4.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.75 on Betway, representing a 57% chance for the Bianconeri to win the game and less than five goals being scored.

Juventus should be expected to beat Torino with a 2-0 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The upcoming "Derby della Mole" is a historic fixture in Serie A, yet it remains one of the most one-sided rivalries in Italian football.

Juventus have been dominant, remaining unbeaten in their last 16 encounters with Torino, including 12 victories. The Granata's last victory was in 2015, when they edged out a 2-1 win with goals from Darmian, Quagliarella, and Pirlo.

Juventus currently sits sixth in Italy's top flight with 21 points. Under Thiago Motta’s management, the Bianconeri remain unbeaten domestically, although their recent performances have been mixed. They managed a 2-2 draw with Parma at home, followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Udinese, and then settled for a 1-1 draw against Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

In contrast, Torino has experienced a turbulent season. With only one win in their last six Serie A games, they sit 10th on the table with 14 points. After a promising start, Torino has fallen behind, losing six of their last seven matches across all competitions and generating a mere 2.34 expected goals (xG) in their last three games.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Torino

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "system of play."

Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, Cambiaso; McKennie, Locatelli; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

The probable lineup for Torino in the "system of play."

Milinkovic-Savic; Walukiewicz, Coco, Masina; Lazaro, Vlasic, Ricci, Linetty, Pedersen; Njie, Sanabria.

Is Juve's defence beginning to falter?

Juventus' defence has been strong, conceding only seven goals in 11 matches. However, since centre-back Bremer's injury, they have appeared less settled, allowing nine goals in seven games and managing only two clean sheets.

Thiago Motta can take heart from their match against Lille, where they outperformed their opponent in expected goals (xG 1.39 vs. Lille’s 0.78), showcasing a tactical flexibility that could be crucial as they aim to close a four-point gap with league leaders Napoli.

Juventus vs Torino Bet 1: Juventus Goal Bands: 1-2 @ 1.65 with Betway

The Granata are without their top strikers

The absence of Duván Zapata, who has scored four times this season, is a big issue for the Granata. Nonetheless, they have reason to be somewhat satisfied, as they are exceeding their expected points (xPTS) by over two points.

Looking at the recent head-to-head for our Juventus vs Torino Predictions, Torino has struggled against Juventus, failing to score in four of the last six derbies.

Saturday's challenge is daunting, particularly with striker Che Adams, who has scored four goals this season, being doubtful due to a muscle injury. Paolo Vanoli will look to wingers like Marcus Pedersen and Valentino Lazaro, who have shown promise in the recent 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina, to inject much-needed energy into what could be the game that could revitalise their campaign.

Juventus vs Torino Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 1.65 with Betway

Motta’s revolution is still underway

Dusan Vlahovic, having scored his 50th goal for Juventus against Lille, matching Carlos Tevez's club record, remains a key figure.

The Serbian striker , however, has missed 10 significant scoring opportunities in Serie A this season, more than half of his total from last year (17), indicating a lack of composure in front of goal.

Under Motta, Juventus has shown improvement in ball retention, leading Serie A with an average possession of 61.5%.This is a sharp contrast to last season under Massimiliano Allegri, where their possession was below 50%. However, they still struggle to create enough attacking opportunities, averaging just 13 shots per game, which ranks them 12th in the league.

Creative players like Teun Koopmeiners, who stood out against Lille but has yet to score this season, will be crucial in enhancing the 'Old Lady's' attacking prowess.

As the teams prepare for their 247th meeting, Juventus appears ready to leverage their superior form and historical dominance to secure a victory, which looks like the best value for our Juventus vs Torino Predictions.