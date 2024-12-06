Juventus vs Bologna Predictions: Juve to take all three points

Our betting expert shares the latest predictions for the Juventus vs Bologna Serie A clash, set to take place this Saturday.

Juventus vs Bologna Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Juventus vs Bologna

Juventus Victory with odds of @ 1.70 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of the Turin club winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the Turin club winning. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 2.25 on Betway , indicating a 44% chance of at least three goals.

, indicating a 44% chance of at least three goals. Both teams to score with odds of @2.20 on Betway, representing a 46% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Juventus should be expected to win against Bologna by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The upcoming Serie A clash between Juventus and Bologna at the Allianz Stadium is shaping up to be a tactical contest, with both sides aiming for European qualification. Juventus were recently encouraged by a Goal article which stated their wonderkid Kenan Yildiz had no intention of leaving despite reported interest from Manchester United.

Juventus enter the match unbeaten in their opening 14 league games, but with an unusual number of draws (8). Their home performance has been solid yet not spectacular, winning 3 and drawing 4 at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have demonstrated defensive stability, scoring 9 goals while conceding just 3 at home. Thiago Motta's tactical strategy focuses on controlled possession and calculated attacking transitions, as evidenced by their recent 2-0 victory over Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Bologna’s last home match resulted in a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Venezia, with Dan Ndoye scoring a memorable brace. However, their away form has been less consistent, underscored by a recent heavy 3-0 defeat to Lazio. The team sit 8th in the standings, four points away from the top six, reflecting their competitive but not elite status.

Probable Lineups for Juventus vs Bologna

The probable lineup for Juventus in the "4-2-3-1"

Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Gatti, Kalulu, Danilo; Locatelli, Thuram; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Conceicao; Weah.

The probable lineup for Bologna in the "4-2-3-1"

Skorupski; Miranda, Lucumi, Erlic, Posch; Pobega, Freuler; Ndoye, Odgaard, Orsolini; Castro.

Juve to take all three points

Juventus's remarkable unbeaten streak and home performance illustrate just how much of a fortress their home ground has become. Conceding just a league-low three goals on home soil has taken the pressure off the attack to score the necessary goals to win the game.

The team's recent performances, including their controlled win against Torino, demonstrate their ability to maintain competitive standards even when not performing at their absolute best. Thiago Motta's tactical acumen, combined with the emerging talents of Yıldız and Weah, further boost the team’s confidence.

Backing the home win here seems like a solid way to start our Juventus vs Bologna predictions.

Juventus vs Bologna Bet 1: Juventus Victory @ 1.70 with Betway.

Attack can overpower stubborn defence

The second of our Juventus vs Bologna predictions targets the total goals market, backed by compelling statistical trends. Bologna's away matches have been particularly high-scoring, with over 2.5 goals occurring in 83% of their last 6 Serie A games on the road.

Juventus's home matches tell a different story, with only 2 of their last 7 home games surpassing 2.5 goals. However, Bologna's away performances suggest they play a major role in creating exciting matches. Their recent 3-0 win against Venezia and 3-0 loss to Lazio indicate a team capable of both scoring and conceding multiple goals.

The attacking potential of players like Dan Ndoye, who recently scored a brace, along with Juventus's dynamic forward line featuring Weah and Yıldız, suggests goals are likely. Historical data backs this up, as Juventus have scored 2+ goals in 27 of their last 44 encounters with Bologna.

Juventus vs Bologna Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.25 with Betway.

Both teams can contribute at the Allianz

The final bet focuses on both teams finding the net, a market supported by intriguing statistical trends. Bologna have seen both teams score in 4 of their 7 away games this season, while 2 of Juventus's 7 home games have also featured goals from both sides.

Bologna's attacking approach, demonstrated by their recent 3-0 victory and ability to convert penalties, highlights their offensive strength. Players like Ndoye, Orsolini, and Karlsson have shown they can create and convert scoring opportunities.

Despite their solid defense, Juventus have shown signs of vulnerability, as seen in the late equalizer conceded against Lecce. Their recent performances suggest they are not invincible, especially when up against teams with a dynamic attack.