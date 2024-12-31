Inter vs Atalanta Predictions: Favourites to Reach the Final

Our football expert shares his top three bets for Inter vs Atalanta ahead of their Italian Super Cup semi-final, scheduled for this Thursday at 8 pm.

+

Inter vs Atalanta Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter vs Atalanta

Inter to win at odds of 2.25 on Betway , equating to a 46% chance of the favourites winning.

, equating to a 46% chance of the favourites winning. Marcus Thuram to score at odds of 2.90 on Betway , indicating a 36% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 36% chance of the French forward scoring. Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on Betway, representing a 60% chance of both clubs finding the back of the net.

Inter should be expected to win against Atalanta by a scoreline of 2-1.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Supercoppa Italiana semi-final between Inter and Atalanta is set to take place at Al-Awwal Park, the home of Al Hilal, in Saudi Arabia. Either Juventus or AC Milan will join one of these teams in the final.

Inter head to the Middle East having won their last four matches without conceding, including a dominant 6-0 win against Lazio. Three 2-0 victories have since followed.

The Serie A champions may also be bolstered by the return of Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian, who are reportedly fit and ready to travel.

Inter have already faced Atalanta twice in 2024, and they have managed to beat them 4-0 on both occasions.

Yet, their opponents will be hopeful in Saudi Arabia, having won three of their last five matches. They have only suffered a narrow loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Domestically, Atalanta are in strong form, sitting atop Serie A after 18 rounds, although Inter have a game in hand.

Probable Lineups for Inter vs Atalanta

The probable lineup for Inter in the "system of play."

Sommer; Bastoni, de Vrij, Bisseck, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dumfries, Thuram, Martinez

The probable lineup for Atalanta in the "system of play."

Carnesecchi; Kolasinac, Djimsiti, Kossounou, Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Bellanova, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Retegui

Inter to Seal the Final Spot in Saudi

As the first of our Inter vs Atalanta predictions, we are backing the favourites to secure a win within 90 minutes. It’s hard to look past Inter considering their current form, as they have now won four games in a row without conceding.

Even during the busy festive period, when most teams are usually stretched, Inter rotated their squad without it affecting their performance. Atalanta may sit top of the Serie A table, but Inter have a game in hand to leapfrog them.

Inter also triumphed 4-0 earlier in the season, and although a similar scoreline is unlikely, they are well-positioned to control the match and reach the final.

Inter vs Atalanta Bet 1: Inter Victory with odds of 2.25 on Betway

French Forward the Key to Victory

The second of our Inter vs Atalanta predictions focuses on the player who can make the difference in Saudi Arabia. Inter’s forward Marcus Thuram has been in prolific domestic form this season, scoring 12 Serie A goals in just 18 matches.

The 27-year-old scored 13 goals in 35 appearances last campaign, and he’s on track to comfortably surpass that record. The Frenchman has scored three goals in his last five matches heading into this match, with recent strikes against Parma, Lazio and Como.

Thuram scored a brace against Atalanta when Inter beat them 4-0 in Serie A round three, and he’ll be confident of returning to the scoresheet once again.

Inter vs Atalanta Bet 2: Marcus Thuram Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.90 on Betway

Conditions Could Impact the Outcome

Although Inter are heading into this match with four clean sheets in a row, this isn’t their usual environment. With the semi-finals taking place outside of Italy, Saudi Arabia will bring a unique feel to the match - and Atalanta hope this will disrupt Inter’s rhythm.

The outsiders aren’t without hope, either. They have successfully scored in their last five matches, including scoring two against Real Madrid in the Champions League and three at home to Empoli.

Only Inter (45) have scored more than Atalanta (43) in Serie A, and anything can happen in this one-off match. Neither side will be playing in their home stadiums, which makes this match more evenly poised, and both teams can break each other down in the heat of the Middle East.