Inter Milan vs Monaco Predictions: A Low Scoring Game Offers Value

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for Inter Milan vs Monaco ahead of the Champions League clash on Wednesday at 9 pm.

Inter Milan vs Monaco Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Monaco

Under 2.5 Goals with odds of 2.20 on Betway , equating to a 45 chance of a low scoring match.

, equating to a 45 chance of a low scoring match. Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.70 on Betway , indicating a 59% chance of both teams scoring.

, indicating a 59% chance of both teams scoring. Inter or Draw And Under 3.5 Goals with odds of 1.80 on Betway, representing a 55% & 60% chance for the hosts not to lose the game and less than four goals being scored.

Inter Milan and Monaco should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

This high-stakes clash at San Siro could significantly shape the Champions League knockout stage.

Both Inter Milan and AS Monaco are vying for direct entry into the last 16 of Europe’s top club competition, but the Nerazzurri know that a point would be enough to secure a top 8 finish in the league phase.

The Monegasque, placed tenth with 13 points, must go all out for victory in Milan while also relying on other results to fall in their favour.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Monaco

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Pavard, de Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Lautaro.

The probable lineup for Monaco in the "system of play."

Majecki; Vanderson, Singo, Kehrer, Mawissa Elebi; Camara, Zakaria; Ben Seghir, Minamino, Akliouche; Embolo.

Inter's European Streak Stands Strong

Inter Milan, finalists in the 2023 competition, have demonstrated both resilience and adaptability in the revamped Champions League format. Their recent 1-0 away win at Sparta Prague underlined their ability to grind out results, and the squad is expected to maintain this tenacity against Monaco.

Central to their recent success is Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine forward has netted six times in the last eight matches, showcasing his knack for delivering at crucial moments.

With 10 clean sheets in their last 15 Champions League games, the Italian champions will pose a formidable challenge for their French guests.

Inter have scored 55 times in Serie A this season, but in this case betting on a low scoring match is the most valuable of our Inter Milan vs Monaco predictions.

Inter Milan vs Monaco Bet 1: Under 2.5 Goals with odds of 2.20 on Betway

Visitors Might Fancy Their Chances

On the flip side, Monaco have been buoyed by a vital win against Aston Villa and a 3-2 triumph over Rennes in Ligue 1.

Adi Hütter’s men, who have already secured a Champions League win this term in Italy (1-0 against Bologna), will urge his squad to play with no fear. After all, Monaco have already secured qualification to the Champions League playoffs, therefore, it is the hosts who have more to lose from this game.

After a bad run of results, that saw Monaco winning just one out eight games between mid-December and the end of January, Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Biereth have stepped up in recent weeks.

Biereth, a recent transfer from Sturm Graz, has been instrumental, bringing goals and creativity to Monaco’s attack, which could pose a threat to Inter’s backline.

Inter Milan vs Monaco Bet 2: Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of 1.70 on Betway

Betting On A Draw Can Boost Your Odds

Inter will proceed with caution, but their experience and quality equip them to navigate high-pressure scenarios effectively.

Monaco’s more erratic form makes them something of a wildcard, holding the ability to turn the tables if everything clicks. Bettors might find value in considering a low-scoring affair, given Inter’s defensive record.

An Under 3 Goals or 1-0 or a 2-0 result in favour of Inzaghi’s men could be prudent choices for our Inter Milan vs Monaco predictions. However, Monaco’s need to attack might open up the game, offering opportunities for both teams to score.

The 'Both Teams to Score' market could be particularly valuable, especially considering Monaco’s recent form, with this bet hitting in six of their last eight matches.