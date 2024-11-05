Our betting expert shares his best bets for the Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Arsenal which takes place at 9 pm on Wednesday.

+

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Inter Milan vs Arsenal

Draw with odds of @3.21 on 1xBet , equating to a 32% chance of the teams earning a point a piece.

, equating to a 32% chance of the teams earning a point a piece. Bukayo Saka to score with odds of @4.00 on 1xBet , indicating a 25% chance of the Englishman scoring.

, indicating a 25% chance of the Englishman scoring. Under 2.5 with odds of @1.77 on 1xBet, representing a 59% chance of there being less than three goals in the match.

Inter Milan and Arsenal should be expected to play out a tactical 1-1 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Inter Milan welcome Arsenal to the San Siro in what promises to be one of the most intriguing encounters in this round of Champions League fixtures.

Simone Inzaghi’s side won Serie A with ease last season, but they failed to go deep into the Champions League. They were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 last term, after reaching the final in the 2022/23 campaign.

Inter edged their way past Venezia on Sunday, reducing the gap to first place in the league to just one point. They've begun their Champions League campaign strongly, earning seven points from their first three matches, including a crucial draw against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Mikel Arteta’s side suffered another Premier League setback, as they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle. The Gunners have dropped to 5th in the table, and now sit seven points behind Liverpool, who are the league leaders.

Arsenal made it to the quarter-finals of this competition last season, where they were beaten by Bayern Munich. It was the first time the Gunners had competed in the Champions League since the 2016/17 season.

Probable Lineups for Inter Milan vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Inter Milan in the "system of play."

Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck; Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, DiMarco; Thuram, Martinez

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Saka, Rice, Partey, Martinelli; Jesus, Havertz

A Draw Expected at the San Siro

The first of our Inter Milan vs Arsenal predictions is for the match to end in a draw. Simone Inzaghi’s side have won five of their seven competitive games at the San Siro this season, winning five, but they rarely encounter a team with the quality that Arsenal possesses.

Since the start of last season, four of Inter’s 11 Champions League matches have ended in a draw. They’ve already drawn with Manchester City, Arsenal’s Premier League rivals, this season. The clash with the Gunners appears to be shaping up as another tightly contested affair.

Arsenal have already played away in Italy in the league phase. Mikel Arteta’s side had to settle for a 0-0 draw when they faced Atalanta in Bergamo.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Bet 1: Draw @3.21 with 1xBet

Saka Shines for Arsenal

Arsenal’s attack struggled against Newcastle over the weekend, however, Bukayo Saka was a standout performer. Mikel Arteta is heavily relying on the winger, who didn’t feature in the Gunners’ last Champions League game against Shakhtar.

Saka scored in Arsenal’s win over PSG in the second round of league phase fixtures. His knack for taking on defenders and making runs past Kai Havertz should lead to success against Inter.

Bukayo Saka has a non-penalty xG of 0.31 per 90 minutes in the last 12 months, meaning he ranks in the 83rd percentile, when compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Inter Milan vs Arsenal Bet 2: Bukayo Saka Anytime Scorer @4.00 with 1xBet

Focus on Defensive Strength

Arsenal have been allowing more goals recently, but they are yet to concede in the Champions League this season. Inter also boasts a fantastic defensive record in this competition, so the last of our Inter Milan vs Arsenal predictions is under 2.5 goals in the match.

Since the start of last season, Inter have conceded just one goal across five Champions League matches at the San Siro. This term, two of their three matches in the competition have featured two goals or fewer.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s matches have seen the fewest goals in the league phase, with an average of one per game. Our bet has been successful in all three of their matches so far.