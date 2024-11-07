Betting on Europe’s Most Improved: This Weekend’s Shrewd Player Picks

Summer upheavals and new beginnings give players the opportunity to revitalise or take the next step in their careers at the start of the new season.

The start of the current campaign has proven to be no different.

We’ve assessed the progress of five of the most improved players across the Premier League, La Liga and Ligue 1.

European Football’s Improving Talents

Nicolas Jackson

It’s safe to say Nicolas Jackson didn’t enjoy a fast start to his Chelsea career. He scored just seven goals in his 19 Premier League games before January last season. Things started to pick up towards the end of the campaign, with the striker scoring four goals in his last five league appearances. That improvement has carried on under Enzo Maresca this season.

Jackson has scored six goals and assisted a further three in 10 league games under Maresca. Over the last 12 months, he has averaged a non-penalty xG and xAG (expected assisted goals) of 0.72 per 90 minutes. This places him in the 89th percentile among all forwards across Europe’s top leagues, despite a tricky start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson was a youngster full of promise when Tottenham brought him in from Nottingham Forest. He had to fight for his place in the starting 11 last season, but he appears to have gone up a gear in his second season under Ange Postecoglou.

The Welshman’s goal against Brighton last month made him the first player since Harry Kane to score in six consecutive starts. Johnson is set to smash his goal tally from last season after scoring in the 4-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend. He faces an Ipswich side who have conceded the second-most goals in the Premier League on Matchday 11.

Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch had limited opportunities under Jurgen Klopp but is proving to be a crucial cog in Arne Slot’s midfield, with Liverpool soaring high at the top of the Premier League. Gravenberch appears comfortable anchoring the Reds’ midfield.

The smooth midfielder has the composure and skill on the ball to make Liverpool tick from a deeper position. The Reds were thought to be in the market for a midfielder who could act as their ‘destroyer’, but Gravenberch has stepped up to fulfil that role. This places him in the firing line for yellow cards. Liverpool will be up against Aston Villa on Saturday, the side who have forced the most cards in the league. Ryan has made an average of 1.7 fouls per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola was a rotation option for the Parisians last season. He netted four goals and assisted seven while playing 1,381 minutes in Ligue 1. However, he has emerged as a key part of Luis Enrique’s attack, with the team adjusting to life without Kylian Mbappe.

Barcola has already doubled his goal tally from last season by scoring eight league goals. The dynamic wide player often operates on PSG’s left flank, giving him the perfect opportunity to cut inside and test the goalkeeper using his stronger right foot. He is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1, overperforming his xG of 6.52.

Raphinha

Hansi Flick has revolutionised the Barcelona attack and Raphinha has certainly reaped the benefits. The Brazilian appears to be back to his brilliant best in European football’s most deadly attack. The former Leeds winger was handed just 17 league starts last season as he scored six goals.

Raphinha has already surpassed last season’s goal count in the league by scoring seven goals. He is also the top scorer in the Champions League with five goals.