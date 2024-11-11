How to Capitalise on Greece’s International Break: Bet on Greek Joy

Ivan Jovanovic, Greece's new Serbian head coach, has made the country's national team one to be proud of.

Jovanovic's Greece have won four games from four, including a 1-2 victory over England at Wembley.

The English triumph was absolutely deserved, with the 1-2 scoreline flattering the hosts. Now, Greece sit atop the Nations League Group B standings, offering two intriguing betting angles for bettors to potentially capitalise on.

Greece vs England Betway Odds BTTS vs England 1.95

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Both to Oblige During England’s Visit

Greece's form is impossible to ignore. They've moved up 12 places in the FIFA World Rankings since September. Victories against England, Finland, and Ireland - the latter both home and away - tell the story of a flawless, dominant Nations League campaign.

Their new head coach, who led Cypriots APOEL to a UEFA Champions League quarter-final in 2012, is known for improving defensive structures and making it challenging for opponents to break down. Nevertheless, with Greece, the speed and efficiency of their transition play and counterattacks indicate Jovanovic has his new side finely tuned at both ends. It was their boldness to push forward after a turnover that troubled England.

As this doesn’t seem likely to stop, the question is, how should we navigate Greece's next international break? It is still too early for both markets versus England and Finland to be available. However, the Greece (5.00) vs (1.75) England markets were released before the final Premier League schedule before the international break.

Considering how well Greece conducted themselves at Wembley, that group of players will enter their next match against England with supreme confidence. As touched upon previously, England were lucky it was only 1-2.

Greece had multiple strikes ruled out for offside and were clearly the better team. Vangelis Pavlidis was a nuisance up front for Greece and gave England's defence a hard time. After just ten minutes, Levi Colwill had already stopped an effort on the goal line and Konstantinos Mavropanos had a goal flagged for offside.

Plenty of people will hesitate to back against England at 5.00, with the wealth of talent in the away dressing room. However, if you believe England will win but aren't thrilled at the 1.75 price, what about both teams scoring at 1.90? The Wembley fixture was the only game under Jovanovic where BTTS has landed: 3-0, 0-2, 1-2 and 2-0. Of course, it’s important to acknowledge that the opponents they faced were weaker to what they’ll face against England.

If we see a similar performance to the reverse outing against England, Greece will score. Perhaps the question we should be asking is, will England find the scoresheet?

Greece To Beat England to Number One?

Away from Greece’s upcoming match markets, there’s an alternative selection that might be of interest - Greece to win Nations League B Group 2 at 2.25. Let’s analyse the Nations League B Group 2 standings - Greece are first with 12 points, three ahead of England (1.57 favourites) on nine points.

The next two games are crucial for Greece. If they win Group B2, World Cup qualification might be within reach. Twelve group runners-up from World Cup qualifying, which is yet to start, will be joined by the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who fail to become group winners or runners-up in World Cup qualifying. Those 16 teams will compete in playoff matches to determine the final four UEFA nations competing at the World Cup.

There’s a lot at stake for Greece here. England should navigate World Cup qualifying without any issues, as they typically do, so Nations League positioning isn’t as important for the Three Lions.

If two nations are tied on points in Nations League B Group 2, which will happen if England beat Greece and both nations win their respective final games, the deciding factor will be the goal difference from the two Greece vs England head-to-heads. If England beat Greece by no more than a one-goal margin to tie the head-to-head goal difference, and both Greece and England win their final matches against Finland and Ireland, the next tiebreaker will be Goals Scored. Greece (9) currently lead England (8) in the Goals Scored metric.

There might be a scenario where Greece and England need to outscore each other on the final day. However, if Greece either beat England or hold them to a draw, a result against Finland would announce the Greeks as Group B2 winners.

Although this was somewhat complex, it's essential to know when considering the 2.25 price for Greece to win the group. If you believe England are in for a tough match in Greece, odds of 2.25 price offer good value.