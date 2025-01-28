Goal Difference, Play-Offs And Pride: How To Bet On Europa League MD8

All 18 Europa League games will kick off simultaneously, making it even more difficult to work out the outcomes. Here are some key matches to watch.

Just 24 hours after the thrilling end to the Champions League group stage, we’re set to enjoy another exciting evening in Europe.

Europa League: Matchday 8 Odds Anderlecht vs Hoffenheim: Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams To Score - Yes 1.90 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Porto: Porto Win And Under 4.5 Goals 1.75 Athletic Bilbao vs Viktoria Plzen: Both Teams To Score - Yes 2.05 Roma vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Roma or Draw And Roma To Score Over 1.5 Goals 1.75 Nice vs Bodo/Glimt: Nice Or Draw And Under 4.5 Goals 1.87 Dynamo Kyiv vs Riga Futbol Skola: Dynamo Kyiv Or Draw And Under 3.5 Goals 1.85

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Goals On The Rise On Thursday

Only seven of the 36 teams involved have been mathematically eliminated, regardless of their results in the final game. However, none of the remaining 29 sides have secured their final positions.

Consequently, all teams, in one way or another, will need to pursue a result on the final matchday.

With 28 clubs sharing the same points tally with at least one other, goal difference will undoubtedly play a crucial role.

This unpredictable scenario makes betting on a high number of goals particularly intriguing. The current Europa League games average 2.83 goals per match, which is the third-highest ratio since the 2012/2013 edition of the competition.

Over 2.5 goals has been a winning bet in 70 out of 126 games so far, accounting for 55.56% of the total. The most common result has been a 1-1 draw, which has occurred 13 times (10.3% of the total).

This suggests that backing over 2.5 goals and both teams to score might be a smart choice for the final 90 minutes of the league phase.

Former Winners At Risk Of Shock Elimination

The match between Anderlecht and Hoffenheim takes center stage among the 'all or nothing' ties. The German side need a win to have any chance of catching one of the four teams (Roma, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, and Beşiktaş) currently in the last four spots for the play-off phase.

The Belgians, on the other hand, know that only a victory would guarantee them a place in the top eight of the competition. This would also allow them to avoid the play-offs.

With both teams in need of a win, betting on both teams to score and over 2.5 goals seems like a wise option.

Porto, who have won the competition twice, are in real danger of being eliminated. They need three points to climb the table as they travel to Belgrade to face Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Israelis have won just one of their previous three Europa League games. They have kept just two clean sheets in 13 European games this season.

The Dragões, however, are winless in five games across all competitions. They have recently appointed Martín Anselmi as their new head coach.

Anselmi led Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle to a Copa Sudamericana title in 2022 and reached the Mexican Liga MX final with Cruz Azul last year. This is his first European assignment, and he could make a positive start, possibly in a low-scoring game.

Czech-mate at San Mamés?

Athletic Bilbao are particularly motivated as the final will be played on 21 May at their home ground.

Unless Lazio suffer a heavy defeat to Braga, it is unlikely the Basques will finish at the top of the group stage.

However, a dominant home win against Viktoria Plzen will ensure they finish in the top two and secure a favourable knockout draw.

The Czech side, meanwhile, are a solid team. They reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League last season, and they also featured in the Champions League in 2022/2023.

They are undefeated in their last 13 away European games, scoring in 11 of those. Also, they have held Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK to high-scoring draws.

They even managed a 2-1 home victory over another Spanish side, Real Sociedad.

With Viktoria Plzen's xG of 1.47 matching that of Athletic Bilbao, betting on both teams to score looks like a promising opportunity to double your stake.

Odds Suggest Backing The Highly Prized Hosts

Other noteworthy fixtures include Roma hosting Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Giallorossi have won their last six home games across all competitions. Meanwhile, the Germans have kept only two clean sheets in 15 games on the road, both against Bundesliga strugglers St Pauli and Heidenheim.

Eintracht average 2.11 expected goals against away from home in the Bundesliga. That’s why betting on a double chance for Roma and Claudio Ranieri’s men to score at least twice might be a good move.

Finally, there are two clear mismatches. Due to the current standings, the odds are very high for the home sides. These ties involve Nice against Bodo/Glimt and Dynamo Kyiv against RFS (Riga Futbol Skola).

Neither Nice nor Dynamo Kyiv have won a match in the competition and are now unable to qualify. In contrast, Bodo/Glimt, who sit 10th, will at least play in the play-offs.

However, Nice are currently fourth in Ligue 1, having claimed a deserved victory over Marseille at the weekend. This will be Bodo/Glimt's only second match after the winter break.

Les Aiglons will likely play for pride, as well as the chance to earn UEFA prize money. Additionally, they will also aim to help France gain crucial points in the UEFA ranking.

This makes backing Frank Haises’s men to get a result a compelling choice.

Similarly, Dynamo Kyiv, who are currently top of the Ukrainian league, scored two late goals to earn a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray last week. This came despite the fact that they were almost eliminated from the competition.

They rank fifth from bottom in terms of xG (0.97). However, with odds of 1.80, backing them not to lose in a low-scoring match (under 3.5 goals) seems to be a solid option.