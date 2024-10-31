How Amorim’s Man Utd Move Affects Betting Markets Across Europe

Rúben Amorim is poised to take the helm at Manchester United, marking a significant shift in the club’s managerial landscape.

The Portuguese coach is stepping away from his remarkable chapter at Sporting Lisbon, to embrace a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

As the 39-year-old gears up for this fresh start, the effects are felt beyond Old Trafford, influencing the bookmakers' odds for the reigning Portuguese champions and stirring interest in Manchester City's future.

Sporting Lisbon Outright Markets Odds Liga Portugal Winner 1.53 Top 8 Finish in UCL League Stage 4.33 Manchester City Outright Markets Odds Champions League League Phase Winner 3.75

Odds courtesy of Betway. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

From Player to Sought-After Manager

Rúben Amorim's coaching acumen has accumulated significant attention across Europe over the past few seasons.

Clubs such as Liverpool, Barcelona, Juventus, and Bayern Munich have recently considered him for their top managerial positions, while Manchester City saw him as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola.

However, Manchester United have acted swiftly to sign him, highlighting his rapidly rising reputation in the football world.

Amorim's significant career breakthrough occurred in 2019 when he was appointed to manage Braga's reserve team. He quickly advanced to the first team, winning the Portuguese League Cup in just two months.

In March 2020, Sporting Lisbon recognized his potential and, in a bold and unconventional move, paid a considerable €10 million to acquire his expertise. At Sporting, Amorim thrived, upsetting the traditional dominance of Porto and Benfica by steering the club to a Primeir Liga title in 2021, which ended a 19-year championship drought.

His tenure also included two League Cup victories, reestablishing Sporting as a domestic powerhouse. With an impressive 71.85 percent win rate, he guided the "Leões" to the Champions League round of 16 in 2022, marking their first appearance at that stage in 13 years.

Currently, the reigning Portuguese champions remain favourites to retain their domestic title, and have started the current European campaign with a strong showing—two wins and a draw—likely securing a spot in the top 24 teams.

Nevertheless, upcoming fixtures against formidable opponents like Manchester City and Arsenal loom even larger amid the transition in leadership at the club.

Sporting Lisbon's Next Steps

Replacing a proven winner like Amorim presents a significant challenge for Sporting Lisbon. His forward-thinking leadership rejuvenated a historically rich club troubled by internal conflicts, successfully restoring them to the top of Portuguese football.

Fans find themselves caught between gratitude and a sense of betrayal at Amorim's mid-season departure. They see it as a disruption to their title hopes and their promising Champions League campaign.

Sporting is reportedly contemplating the promotion of Joao Pereira, the reserves team manager, to ensure continuity and stability.

Currently, the Sporting B team sits fifth in Portugal’s third division, and this internal promotion could maintain Amorim’s philosophy while injecting fresh vigour into the squad.

Pereira, a former player held in high regard by both Amorim and President Frederico Varandas, represents a pragmatic yet emotionally resonant choice, aimed at sustaining Sporting's upward trajectory.

Good news for Pep’s fans?

While Rúben Amorim had strong connections to Manchester City, particularly through the incoming director of football Hugo Viana, the club remains confident that Pep Guardiola will extend his tenure beyond this summer.

With Thomas Tuchel recently named England's manager, the chances of Guardiola staying on as City's manager next season have gone up.

Nevertheless, until the former Barcelona coach clarifies his future intentions, other candidates, such as Xabi Alonso, Míchel, or Vincent Kompany, continue to be considered as valuable options.