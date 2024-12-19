Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Predictions: Visitors Back To Winning Way

Our betting expert reveals his predictions for Hellas Verona vs AC Milan ahead of the Serie A clash this Friday at 8:45 pm.

+

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Hellas Verona vs AC Milan

Over 2.5 Goals at odds of 1.72 on Betway , equating to a 58% chance of a high-scoring match.

, equating to a 58% chance of a high-scoring match. Rafael Leao Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.80 on Betway , indicating a 36% chance of the Portuguese winger scoring.

, indicating a 36% chance of the Portuguese winger scoring. Both teams to score - Yes at odds of 1.77 on Betway, representing a 56% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

AC Milan should be expected to beat Verona with a 3-1 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Hellas Verona prepare to host AC Milan on Friday night, both teams are at crucial turning points in their seasons.

For the Scaligeri, this match represents an opportunity to build on their recent victory against Parma, breaking free from a tough four-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri, after last Sunday’s disappointing 0-0 draw against Genoa at home, are in a dire struggle to claw their way back into the top four positions of the table.

A defeat at the ‘Marcantonio Bentegodi’ could prove very costly for AC Milan manager, Paulo Fonseca, who’s been heavily criticised by fans and media in Italy.

Probable Lineups for Hellas Verona vs AC Milan

The probable lineup for Hellas Verona in the "system of play."

Montipò; Dawidowicz, Coppola, Ghilardi; Tchatchoua, Suslov, Belahyane, Duda, Lazovic; Rocha Livramento, Sarr.

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

Maignan; Emerson Royal, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Chukwueze, Fofana, Reijnders, Leao; Morata, Abraham.

Rossoneri seem to have gone backwards

Fonseca’s honeymoon period is well and truly over.

AC Milan’s title aspirations have faded as they find themselves in 8th place. They are 14 points adrift of league leaders Atalanta, and 8 points shy of the Champions League spots, though they do have a game in hand.

The hope that the Portuguese manager might reinvigorate their fortunes seems to diminish with each passing fixture. Fonseca's arrival was intended to usher in a new era of attacking, free-flowing football.

However, Milan’s performances have been essentially underwhelming. Their gameplay lacks creativity, often reliant on predictable patterns without the sharp cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

Fonseca retains the 4-2-3-1 setup that characterized his predecessor Stefano Pioli’s era, struggling to implement any significant tactical revolution.

All of Verona’s home games and six out of seven AC Milan away games have produced at least three goals. This suggests that betting on a high-scoring match is a smart choice, marking the first of our Hellas Verona vs AC Milan predictions.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals with odds of 1.72 on Betway.

Searching for a spark

Central to Milan's problems is the inconsistency of their talisman Rafael Leao.The Portuguese winger is inconsistent, with performances varying greatly from game to game.

His recent dull showing against Genoa has led to increasing frustrations, as his impact in matches remains far below the expectations for a player of his caliber.

Interestingly, in the past eight games across all competitions, Leao has alternated between scoring and not scoring, finding the back of the net in every other match.

Since he failed to score against Genoa, betting on him to find the net on Friday presents an intriguing prospect, especially given his track record of scoring against Verona in the last two seasons.

Additionally, Milan's forwards, Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham, will face the challenge to step up. Both strikers have fallen short of expectations, scoring merely five goals apiece.

Can they capitalise against the second worst defence in Europe’s top-5 leagues?

The visitors haven’t won away from home in Serie A since early November, but boast an excellent record against Verona, with nine wins and two draws. Yet, the average odds for an AC Milan victory have been lower than the current 1.57 in only one of their last five games played in Verona.

Therefore, given the Rossoneri’s form, simply backing them to win does not offer great value for our AC Milan vs Verona predictions.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Bet 2: Rafael Leao Anytime Goalscorer with odds of 2.80 on Betway.

Verona are without their key man

For the hosts, their recent win over Parma has breathed life back into their season, and perhaps helped to quiet speculations over the future of manager Paolo Zanetti.

The win not only steered them clear of an ominous five-match losing streak, but provided a much-needed morale boost. However, the victory came at a cost, as losing key midfielder Abdou Harroui to a season-ending injury is a major setback.

His creativity and tenacity in the middle of the park were instrumental last Sunday, where he was directly involved in two of the goals.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in nine away games this season and have the sixth worst xGA (expected goals against) record in the league when playing on the road.

Considering Verona have scored in five of their last six matches against the Rossoneri, betting on a Both Teams To Score - Yes can be very profitable.